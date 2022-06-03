- (PLX AI) - Boskalis and HAL reach agreement on non-financial terms of offer; Boskalis neutral on price.
- • Boskalis concluded that the intended offer price per share communicated by HAL is not unreasonable, but in its opinion not sufficiently convincing
- • Boskalis did not succeed in persuading HAL to increase its offer
- • Boskalis to present the offer with a neutral view on price, while providing the shareholders the optionality to tender the shares if they wish to do so
