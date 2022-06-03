Presentation will be held on Tuesday June 7th at 10:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") software solutions, validated by performance, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the 12th Annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 AM PT on Track 4. The event is being held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies.

Aziz Rahimtoola, Founder & CEO will be giving the presentation. Investors attending the conference can schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sabio's management, please contact your LD Micro representative or register here.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 10:00 AM PT - Track # 4

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro."

The LD Micro Invitational is a three-day, investor conference expected to feature approximately 200 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

"We look forward to presenting at the LD Micro conference next week and having the opportunity to share with the investment community our accomplishments and the role that we are playing in the fast-growing Connected TV digital advertisement market" stated Aziz Rahimtoola, Founder & CEO of Sabio.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone[1]. Sabio's full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enable global distribution and monetizes and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio's wholly owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. ("Vidillion"), is a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end 2021) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company's wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. ("App Science") subsidiary, powered by its App Science Data Management Platform ("DMP"), has pioneered a privacy compliant, non-cookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps and podcast data, along with other data points designed to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com.

