ATX TR back above 7000. News came from Porr, S Immo, Warimpex, Wienerberger, Strabag, S&T, Strabag, CA Immo, Andritz, Andritz, Wienerberger and OMV. Kontron is the new S&T. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,91% to 7.033,03 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -10,39%. Up to now there were 55 days with a positive and 53 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 14,77% away, from the low 18,42%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,67%, the weakest is Monday with -0,84%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 7,94% in front of Zumtobel 7,52% and Porr 7,46%. And the following stocks performed worst: Immofinanz -15,92% in front of Uniqa -6,2% and SBO -4,4%. Further highlights this week: Porr for 5 days in a row up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...