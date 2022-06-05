Porr: Construction group Porr has had a good start to 2022 and generated positive EBT in the first quarter for the first time. Porr achieved healthy growth in revenue and earnings. In the first quarter, the company generated revenue of Euro1,110.8m - a full 14.7% higher than in the same period of the previous year. Porr grew in almost every one of its home markets. Despite the significant price increases on the procurement market, it managed to achieve EBT of Euro 0.6 mn. "Porr performed well in a difficult environment in the first quarter", said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. The market situation remains exciting. "The construction industry is experiencing opposing forces: On the one hand, we welcome the full order books and growing demand for our services in ...

