Wienerberger: Moody's affirms Wienerberger's Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive. Moody's rating action reflects Wienerberger's strong performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022. Despite the challenging market environment, Wienerberger gained substantial additional revenue, generated a strong free cash flow and successfully expanded its EBITDA margin. Wienerberger appreciates the change in Moody's outlook from stable to positive, reflecting the transformation of our business model towards enhanced resilience and improved profitability by continuously focusing on ESG, innovation and Operational Excellence.Wienerberger: weekly performance: -2.38%Strabag: The output volume of construction group Strabag SE Group grew by 12 % to ...

