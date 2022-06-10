Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that Yerlan Dikhanbayev has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Company by a majority vote of the board and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. The board is unaware of any substantive issues but recent absenteeism and a participation level deemed insufficient is the reason for the removal. The Board appreciates Yerlan's past contributions and wishes him well. The board now comprises William P. Wells, Adeola Ogunsemi, and Mattias Sjoborg and the Company anticipates making an additional director appointment in the near future.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

