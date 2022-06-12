A not so fine week for ATX TR, which went 4,78 percent weaker. Immofinanz lost nearly 14 percent and both Co-CEOs. News came from KapschTrafficCom, Wolftank, Immofinanz (2), Valneva (2), Fabasoft, voestalpine, Lenzing, Zumtobel, Wienerberger, Semperit and OMV . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -4,78% to 6.697,02 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -14,67%. Up to now there were 56 days with a positive and 56 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 18,84% away, from the low 12,76%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,65%, the weakest is Monday with -0,84%. These are the best-performers this week: Frequentis 5,3% in front of Kapsch TrafficCom 4,43% and Agrana 1,8%. And the following stocks performed worst: Immofinanz -13,86% in ...

