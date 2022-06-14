DJ Trakx Expands Team as Mohamed Yangui Joins as the Company's Head of Structuring

JUNE 7, 2022 - Paris, France - Trakx, an emerging global fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices ("CTIs") through its registered Tier-1 trading platform, today announced the appointment of Mohamed Yangui as its Head of Structuring. This is a newly created position as Trakx looks to enhance its product and service offerings and expand into new digital asset arenas. In his new role, Mr. Yangui will be responsible for the development of new structured products, bespoke solutions and thematic indices for institutional clients. He will work closely with Aaron Malik, a Trakx advisor who previously served as a portfolio manager at CQS.

Lionel Rebibo, CEO and founder of Trakx said, "This has been an exciting year of growth for Trakx, with the launch of new CTI's, the expansion of customised solutions for our institutional clients, and with new strategic partnerships formed. We have worked diligently to deliver differentiated products, while concurrently expanding our reach. The addition of Mohamed to the Trakx family will serve our customers well as he has vast experience in new product development, investable indices and structured products, and knows what it takes to bring new solutions to market based on customer demand and emerging market trends."

Mohamed Yangui brings to Trakx over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with key specialties in Structuring and Investable Indices (QIS) at leading global investment banks. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Managing Director, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Previously, he held leadership positions at Lehman Brothers, Nomura International Plc, Barclays Capital, and Credit Lyonnais Securities. He has a vast network within the financial services and digital asset sectors, and has worked across various industry segments, including equity and global markets derivatives, structured products, investment banking and more. Mr. Yangui holds engineering degrees from École Polytechnique and École Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique (ENSAE) and a Masters Degree in Finance from University Paris VI.

This move comes shortly after the appointment of Ryan Shea as the Company's new Crypto Economist. Mr. Shea has worked in finance for over two decades, holding senior positions at various buy-side and sell-side institutions, as well as other consulting and research firms. Prior to joining Trakx, he founded Black Swan Economic Consultants, an independent research consultancy providing macro research and strategy. Previously, he held leadership and research-driven roles at Amareos Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, State Street Bank, Bank One, and Lehman Brothers. He has authored many research papers on a variety of macroeconomic and digital asset topics and has been published in leading media journals worldwide. Mr. Shea is a graduate of the University of London where he received his Masters of Science and Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Mr. Rebibo concluded, "Ryan has been a key addition to Trakx, bringing a wealth of knowledge that very few in our industry can match. His insights into the markets have been invaluable, not only in helping us reshape our thinking, but in helping us drive market awareness. With Mohamed and Ryan onboard, and with other additions planned in the coming year, we believe we are building a strong foundation and an even stronger team that will help drive growth for years to come."

For more information about Trakx, please visit www.trakx.io.

About Trakx

Trakx is a global fintech company creating new standards for digital asset investments. Through our trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF). For more information, please visit us online at www.trakx.io.

