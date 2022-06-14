Cloudonix, Inc. to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Cloudonix, Inc. today announced that Nir Simionovich, CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix's voice communication technology turns existing digital assets into communication channels accelerating sales and increasing customer satisfaction. They do this by solving broken omni-channel customer experiences that are not designed to enable the prospect or customer to have a voice call with an agent. Cloudonix's smart voice calls enable frictionless experiences that drive better customer care and faster sales by merging voice and data into a complete service context. Cloudonix adds Cloud capabilities to your existing on premise Call Center enabling agents to work from anywhere in the world. Security, Privacy and more - rapidly deployed and cost effective without replacing existing systems or retraining your team.

Cloudonix is battle tested, and provides enterprises both mobile and web SDKs that can be used with its global platform, with customers on 5 continents. You can learn more on the Cloudonix website.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Cloudonix, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705075/Cloudonix-Inc-to-present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE