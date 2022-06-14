LabiOffice to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / LabiOffice today announced that Ivanna Wendel, CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

?? LabiOffice - Suite of tools to Build, Manage & Grow an eCommerce Business

With LabiOffice our customers(small and medium-sized eComm companies) have access to multiple software under one login and dashboard which easily integrates with their Shopify store:

??They can create a company blog, produce unique engaging content & attract sales-ready prospects with our zero-code blog website builder.

??They can create Self-Service Customer Support for a company - Knowledge Base with Customizable Help Center Site, Public Roadmap, Embeddable Help Widget, Boosted Announcements & Customer Feedback Collection.

??They can set up a Help Desk platform to engage with leads and delight customers - Shared Inbox, Help Center Portal, Live Chat, Knowledge Base, Public Roadmap.

??They can send newsletters and cold email outreach campaigns.

All products are integrated with each other and would be available under one subscription.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: LabiOffice

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705093/LabiOffice-to-Present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE