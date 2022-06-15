DJ Game-changing New Single-use Cervical and Mini-open Retractor to be Showcased at Becker's Healthcare's Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference

June 15, 2022

SUNRISE, FL - On June 15, 2022, SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for spinal surgery, announced it will be showcasing its new single-use Cervical and Mini-open Retractor at Becker's Healthcare's Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference, which will take place June 16th - June 18th at Swissotel Chicago.

This will be the first time this game-changing device will be showcased in the United States. Attendees of the conference will be able to inspect the single-use cervical and mini-open retractor at stand 28S.

SURE radiolucent retractors are single-use, surgical-ready, sterile-packed, and easy to use. These retractors allow an ASC to:

-- Maximize Surgical Volume

-- Improve OR Efficiency

-- Improve Profitability

-- Reduce Infection Risk Sure Cervical Retractor According to Dr John K. Starr "The SURE Cervical retraction system is the most elegant and functional device available. Surgeons require exceptional visualization to perform spinal procedures safely. The clear SURE retractor blades offer unparalleled visualization of the tissues and assessment of locally applied pressure. SURE provides surgeons with the confidence that everything necessary to complete a sophisticated procedure is available every time. There will be no sterility issues and no availability concerns. Everything necessary is included in the sterile, surgery-ready kit. Efficiency in the hospital OR and particularly the ASC is assured, without concern about missing or damaged elements or sterile processing errors. Intraoperative radiographs are also more precise with the radiolucent blades of SURE. This product will be available to you soon. Given its benefits to ORs, physicians and patients, it will be in my operating room and ASC immediately thereafter."

(Dr. Starr completed his orthopaedic residency training at the University of Pittsburgh and two spinal surgical fellowships at the University of Miami. He came to George Washington University in 1992 and served as the orthopaedic director of spinal surgery. He has practiced in Washington, D.C., for fifteen years. He is also an examiner for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery certification.)

With SURE Retractors you can maximize your operational and logistical efficiency, which also helps more cases to be planned with certainty. The increase in throughput, reduced OR time, mitigated risks and eliminated sterilization costs can help to unlock substantial additional profit for each surgery undertaken.

SURE has filed patents for its technology around the world.

