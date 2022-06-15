Chariot to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Chariot today announced that Benjamin Cavallari, CEO & CoFounder, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Chariot is the most modern P2P, cross-currency payments network in the world - designed for security, scalability, speed, and instant settlements on a proprietary, bank-compliant distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. Chariot removes all the unnecessary, antiquated middlemen in the payments process - POS, Gateways, Processors, Interchanges/Card Networks, Merchant/Consumer Banks - and brings payments into the 21st Century to serve the ultra-scalable, global platforms powring today's economies. Chariot's first integrations will provide the most advanced efficient, lowest cost, most secure fiat onramp/offramp to DeFi/Web3/Metaverse/DAO economies - to provide P2P asset purchases that removes the middlemen of Exchanges/Custodial-NonCustodial Wallets/CEX/DEX, and more.

Chariot - Where We're Going, We Don't Need Rails.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

