Aptivio to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

? 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

? 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

? The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

The AI-powered platform helps B2B companies boost their revenue growth by discovering the accounts that are most likely to convert and the shortest path to close.

Aptivio's advanced AI signals identify and prioritize an opportunity's buyer intent at every stage of the buyer cycle, so your revenue team is focusing on the leads that matter. Our platform adds an average of 25% more sales-qualified leads in the first 60 days of usage, and 40% after 6 months. Unlock your pipeline's maximum potential, with Aptivio's AI.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the wait list here.

