Albicchiere to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Albicchiere today announced that Douglas Beltran will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Company Description

Enjoy every glass of wine, whenever you want.

Albicchiere is the first all-in-one solution in the world that lets you meet new wines and discover the hidden flavors and aromas of the ones you already know by enhancing the wine lover experience.

With the Albi family of Smart Wine Dispensers, you can taste your wine at the ideal temperature and preserve it for up to 6 months. Change wine whenever you want with no hidden cleaning and service charges. Albi can connect to your smart home and make your experience unique thanks to the information on the display, the app, and the voice assistants.

A little taste of folklore

Albicchiere takes its name from the Italian saying "al bicchiere," which expresses the way of drinking wine by the glass.

Our story

Albicchiere's story begins in the 2017 (two thousand seventeen).

After the presentation of the concept, the startup immediately received a lot of interest, so much so that it was awarded the CES 2020 Innovation Award in Las Vegas, at the most important consumer electronics event in the world.

The first model, Albi Home M, was launched with a crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform and soon after on Indiegogo. The campaign reached a total of more than 1000 supporters in 61 countries.

Mission, Vision and Values

We firmly believed Albicchiere can - and should - have a positive impact on the communities we serve. One person, one wine glass at a time.

The perfect glass of wine.

Wine deserves to be tasted as it was intended by the winemaker. We want to allow every wine lover to enjoy his wines to the best of conditions and enhance their aromas and flavors to the maximum.

Leading in sustainability.

Albicchiere wants to lead the transition to new innovative packaging alternatives to lighten the impact on the environment in a traditional sector such as that of wine, both in favor of wineries and wine lovers.

Market accessibility.

Through our logistics solutions, innovative packaging, and digital services, we want to allow all wineries to enter the world of eCommerce, from large groups to family-run wineries.

Our products

Albicchiere is the family of Smart Wine dispensers that aims to revolutionize the way both wine lovers and businesses think about the wine industry.

Albi Home

Albi Home is the perfect companion for wine lovers. It creates the perfect glass of wine, serves it at the right temperature, and keeps it fresh as if it just popped the cork, up to 6 months from the first opening.

Albi Pro

Albi Pro is the ideal solution for selling your wine by the glass. You can preserve your wine instead of pouring it down the drain. Delight your customers with the perfect glass of wine while increasing sales and maximizing profits.

Prizes & Awards

FoodTech 500 Special Award

IFA Next Berlin

CES 2020 Innovation Awards - Honoree

QVC Special Award

IOT Innovation World Cup

Contact information

Douglas Bryan Beltran II (VP North America)

+1 (716) 796-5685

douglas.beltran@albicchiere.com

General info

phone: +39 02 8719832

email: info@albicchiere.com

website: https://www.albicchiere.com/

