16 June 2022

Halfords Group plc

Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022

Strong performance vs pre-pandemic demonstrates significant transformation to the underlying business.

Ongoing focus on non-discretionary motoring services will help mitigate some macroeconomic headwinds.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its Preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 1 April 2022 ("the period").

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, comparisons of sales, profit and debt will primarily be made relative to FY20, that is, on a two-year basis, unless otherwise stated. The disruption to last year (FY21) from COVID-19 means that one-year comparators are more difficult to interpret but are provided within the tables below. All numbers shown are on a post-IFRS 16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

FY22 Overview

-- Strong revenue growth of +19.9% vs. FY20 (+6.0% vs FY21), growing market share in Retail Motoring andAutocentres, with revenues +6.5% and +91.9% respectively. Cycling growth of +2.7% despite supply chain disruptionduring the period.

-- Strong performances in areas of strategic focus are a clear demonstration of our growing resilience:Group Services1 grew +79%, online +77% and B2B2 +62% vs FY20.

-- The Group made three further acquisitions during FY22, the largest of which being Axle Group (referred toas "National"), making Halfords the largest Motoring Service provider in the UK with over 70% of revenues nowcoming from Motoring, and almost 40% from Services.

-- Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP89.8m, +GBP32.9m (+57.8%) vs. FY20 and -GBP9.7m (-9.7%) vs FY21. (note:includes business rates relief of GBP11m (FY22), GBP39.1m (FY21) and nil (FY20)).

-- Period ended with cash of GBP46.1m but overall Net debt of GBP344.9m after IFRS16 lease debt.

-- Proposed final dividend per share of 6p.

-- Record Net Promoter Score ("NPS") results of 68.4, +6.1 YoY, despite the disruption caused by thepandemic.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The strength and resilience of this performance is a great illustration of Halfords' transformation over the past two years. Our strategic shift towards motoring services has delivered higher, more predictable and more sustainable returns, and our acquisitions of both National and Iverson Tyres during the year mean that we are now the UK's largest motoring service provider. Motoring now represents over 70% of Halfords' total revenue, and the fact that our products and services in this category tend to be needs-based rather than discretionary will help us to navigate our way through the well-documented macroeconomic uncertainty that we are currently seeing. We are determined to do everything that we can to help our customers during the current cost of living crisis through initiatives such as our recently launched Motoring Loyalty Club and our second hand bike exchange.

We are continuing to play a key role in helping consumers to choose electric forms of transport and are constantly investing in the training and upskilling of our technicians in this critically important area. Sales of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories were up 74% on two years ago, and servicing for electric cars in our garages was up 140% year-on-year. We have also rolled-out free electric bike trials to encourage customers to make the switch and are the first mainstream retailer to offer an end-to-end EV charging solution for the home.

While rising inflation and declining consumer confidence will naturally present short-term challenges for any customer-facing business like ours, we remain confident in Halfords' long-term growth prospects due to our service-led strategy and the enduring strength of our brand, people, products and services."

Group financial summary**

FY22 FY20*** Var FY21 Var FY20 Var FY21 Var FY21 FY20 % GBPm % GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,369.6 1,142.4 227.2 +19.9% 1,292.3 77.3 +6.0% Retail 1,001.6 950.6 51.0 +5.4% 1,039.8 -38.2 -3.7% Autocentres 368.0 191.8 176.2 +91.9% 252.5 115.5 +45.7% Gross Margin 721.7 584.0 137.7 +23.6% 656.3 65.4 +10.0% Retail 510.7 458.4 52.3 +11.4% 502.0 8.70 +1.7% Autocentres 211.0 125.6 85.4 +68.0% 154.3 56.7 +36.7% Underlying EBITDA* 207.1 188.6 18.5 +9.8% 233.0 -25.9 -11.1% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 89.8 56.9 32.9 +57.8% 99.5 -9.7 -9.7% Profit Before Tax 96.6 22.7 73.9 +325.6% 64.5 32.1 +49.8% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 35.5p 25.4p 11.8 +39.8% 41.7p -6.2 -14.9%

Group revenue summary

Total Revenue LFL Revenue Total Revenue LFL Revenue Vs FY20 % Vs FY20 % vs FY21 % Vs FY21 % Retail Motoring 6.5% 12.5% 22.7% 26.5% Retail Cycling 2.7% 18.0% -27.2% -25.0% Retail Total 5.4% 15.2% -3.7% -0.6% Autocentres 91.9% 23.4% 45.7% 12.6% Group 19.9% 16.7% 6.0% 2.0%

* Before non-underlying items.

** Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 24. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year site openings and closures, and acquisitions.

*** FY20 numbers are presented on a 52-week basis.

Financial highlights

-- Group revenue against FY21 up +6.0% and +2.0% LFL. Our Motoring business in Retail and Autocentres hasshown strong growth. Cycling sales stepped back in the context of strong comparators and supply disruption.

-- In Retail: two-year comparisons show: - Retail Motoring revenue growth of +6.5% driven by +4ppts market share gains in core categories throughH2, underpinned by our investments in pricing and value. - Retail Cycling revenue growth of +2.7% despite Kids and Mainstream bikes seeing a tougher H2 withdisruption to availability. Our award-winning own brand Premium and E-bikes continued to perform well. - Electric mobility revenue (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) was up +74%.

-- In Autocentres:? Autocentres LFL growth of +23.4% driven by continued improvements in efficiency as we utilise ourAvayler software. - Demand for our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans proposition remains strong, growing +44% vs FY21as we grew our fleet to 253 vans, 14 hubs and over 230 technicians. - Accelerating growth in demand for electric vehicle servicing, with the number of EVs being brought toour garages increasing 140% year-on-year.

-- Group gross margin improved by +157bps over two years (+191bps vs FY21), driven partly by our cyclinginitiatives, and partly by an increasing mix into higher margin Autocentres trade.

-- Operating costs increased +21% versus FY20 and held broadly flat as a proportion of revenue.

-- Operating cashflow remains strong at GBP131.8m but below last year as working capital normalised.

-- Non-underlying items totalled a credit of GBP6.8m, primarily a result of closed store provisions beingrevised as the Group continues to negotiate lease disposals. 1. Group Services includes revenues across both Retail and Autocentres and includes the revenue fromservices provided (e.g., car service, cycling repair, dash cam fit etc) along with any associated products sold inthe same transaction. 2. B2B includes revenues from Cycle to Work, Commercial, Fleet and product sales to businesses in bothRetail and Autocentres

FY23 Outlook

Over the last three years, we have built a larger and stronger services business, focused more heavily on motoring. As a result, the Group has a much higher 'needs-based' revenue stream, improving our resilience in the current macro-economic climate. However, this transformation journey is not complete and therefore we are not immune to the external challenges, with reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation impacting our financial performance.

Forecasting FY23 with any degree of certainty this early in the year is particularly challenging. Based on what we see today, we expect FY23 underlying PBT to be within the range of GBP65m to GBP75m, but we acknowledge the uncertainty that this year is likely to bring.

Whilst the macro-environment presents a challenging short-term outlook for many businesses, it reaffirms our longer-term strategy. This year, we will continue to invest to improve our customer proposition, particularly in a year where overall value will be critical, whilst simultaneously remaining agile in our operations and carefully managing our cost base. We believe we are well-positioned, given our market leadership position in both motoring and cycling, and our strong balance sheet, to emerge from this challenging trading environment in a relatively stronger position.

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer (to 16th June 2022)

Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer (from 16th June 2022)

