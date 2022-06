Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022

16 June 2022

Halfords Group plc

Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2022

Strong performance vs pre-pandemic demonstrates significant transformation to the underlying business.

Ongoing focus on non-discretionary motoring services will help mitigate some macroeconomic headwinds.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its Preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 1 April 2022 ("the period").

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, comparisons of sales, profit and debt will primarily be made relative to FY20, that is, on a two-year basis, unless otherwise stated. The disruption to last year (FY21) from COVID-19 means that one-year comparators are more difficult to interpret but are provided within the tables below. All numbers shown are on a post-IFRS 16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

FY22 Overview

-- Strong revenue growth of +19.9% vs. FY20 (+6.0% vs FY21), growing market share in Retail Motoring andAutocentres, with revenues +6.5% and +91.9% respectively. Cycling growth of +2.7% despite supply chain disruptionduring the period.

-- Strong performances in areas of strategic focus are a clear demonstration of our growing resilience:Group Services1 grew +79%, online +77% and B2B2 +62% vs FY20.

-- The Group made three further acquisitions during FY22, the largest of which being Axle Group (referred toas "National"), making Halfords the largest Motoring Service provider in the UK with over 70% of revenues nowcoming from Motoring, and almost 40% from Services.

-- Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP89.8m, +GBP32.9m (+57.8%) vs. FY20 and -GBP9.7m (-9.7%) vs FY21. (note:includes business rates relief of GBP11m (FY22), GBP39.1m (FY21) and nil (FY20)).

-- Period ended with cash of GBP46.1m but overall Net debt of GBP344.9m after IFRS16 lease debt.

-- Proposed final dividend per share of 6p.

-- Record Net Promoter Score ("NPS") results of 68.4, +6.1 YoY, despite the disruption caused by thepandemic.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The strength and resilience of this performance is a great illustration of Halfords' transformation over the past two years. Our strategic shift towards motoring services has delivered higher, more predictable and more sustainable returns, and our acquisitions of both National and Iverson Tyres during the year mean that we are now the UK's largest motoring service provider. Motoring now represents over 70% of Halfords' total revenue, and the fact that our products and services in this category tend to be needs-based rather than discretionary will help us to navigate our way through the well-documented macroeconomic uncertainty that we are currently seeing. We are determined to do everything that we can to help our customers during the current cost of living crisis through initiatives such as our recently launched Motoring Loyalty Club and our second hand bike exchange.

We are continuing to play a key role in helping consumers to choose electric forms of transport and are constantly investing in the training and upskilling of our technicians in this critically important area. Sales of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories were up 74% on two years ago, and servicing for electric cars in our garages was up 140% year-on-year. We have also rolled-out free electric bike trials to encourage customers to make the switch and are the first mainstream retailer to offer an end-to-end EV charging solution for the home.

While rising inflation and declining consumer confidence will naturally present short-term challenges for any customer-facing business like ours, we remain confident in Halfords' long-term growth prospects due to our service-led strategy and the enduring strength of our brand, people, products and services."

Group financial summary**

FY22 FY20*** Var FY21 Var FY20 Var FY21 Var FY21 FY20 % GBPm % GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,369.6 1,142.4 227.2 +19.9% 1,292.3 77.3 +6.0% Retail 1,001.6 950.6 51.0 +5.4% 1,039.8 -38.2 -3.7% Autocentres 368.0 191.8 176.2 +91.9% 252.5 115.5 +45.7% Gross Margin 721.7 584.0 137.7 +23.6% 656.3 65.4 +10.0% Retail 510.7 458.4 52.3 +11.4% 502.0 8.70 +1.7% Autocentres 211.0 125.6 85.4 +68.0% 154.3 56.7 +36.7% Underlying EBITDA* 207.1 188.6 18.5 +9.8% 233.0 -25.9 -11.1% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 89.8 56.9 32.9 +57.8% 99.5 -9.7 -9.7% Profit Before Tax 96.6 22.7 73.9 +325.6% 64.5 32.1 +49.8% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 35.5p 25.4p 11.8 +39.8% 41.7p -6.2 -14.9%

Group revenue summary

Total Revenue LFL Revenue Total Revenue LFL Revenue Vs FY20 % Vs FY20 % vs FY21 % Vs FY21 % Retail Motoring 6.5% 12.5% 22.7% 26.5% Retail Cycling 2.7% 18.0% -27.2% -25.0% Retail Total 5.4% 15.2% -3.7% -0.6% Autocentres 91.9% 23.4% 45.7% 12.6% Group 19.9% 16.7% 6.0% 2.0%

* Before non-underlying items.

** Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 24. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year site openings and closures, and acquisitions.

*** FY20 numbers are presented on a 52-week basis.

Financial highlights

-- Group revenue against FY21 up +6.0% and +2.0% LFL. Our Motoring business in Retail and Autocentres hasshown strong growth. Cycling sales stepped back in the context of strong comparators and supply disruption.

-- In Retail: two-year comparisons show: - Retail Motoring revenue growth of +6.5% driven by +4ppts market share gains in core categories throughH2, underpinned by our investments in pricing and value. - Retail Cycling revenue growth of +2.7% despite Kids and Mainstream bikes seeing a tougher H2 withdisruption to availability. Our award-winning own brand Premium and E-bikes continued to perform well. - Electric mobility revenue (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) was up +74%.

-- In Autocentres:? Autocentres LFL growth of +23.4% driven by continued improvements in efficiency as we utilise ourAvayler software. - Demand for our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans proposition remains strong, growing +44% vs FY21as we grew our fleet to 253 vans, 14 hubs and over 230 technicians. - Accelerating growth in demand for electric vehicle servicing, with the number of EVs being brought toour garages increasing 140% year-on-year.

-- Group gross margin improved by +157bps over two years (+191bps vs FY21), driven partly by our cyclinginitiatives, and partly by an increasing mix into higher margin Autocentres trade.

-- Operating costs increased +21% versus FY20 and held broadly flat as a proportion of revenue.

-- Operating cashflow remains strong at GBP131.8m but below last year as working capital normalised.

-- Non-underlying items totalled a credit of GBP6.8m, primarily a result of closed store provisions beingrevised as the Group continues to negotiate lease disposals. 1. Group Services includes revenues across both Retail and Autocentres and includes the revenue fromservices provided (e.g., car service, cycling repair, dash cam fit etc) along with any associated products sold inthe same transaction. 2. B2B includes revenues from Cycle to Work, Commercial, Fleet and product sales to businesses in bothRetail and Autocentres

FY23 Outlook

Over the last three years, we have built a larger and stronger services business, focused more heavily on motoring. As a result, the Group has a much higher 'needs-based' revenue stream, improving our resilience in the current macro-economic climate. However, this transformation journey is not complete and therefore we are not immune to the external challenges, with reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation impacting our financial performance.

Forecasting FY23 with any degree of certainty this early in the year is particularly challenging. Based on what we see today, we expect FY23 underlying PBT to be within the range of GBP65m to GBP75m, but we acknowledge the uncertainty that this year is likely to bring.

Whilst the macro-environment presents a challenging short-term outlook for many businesses, it reaffirms our longer-term strategy. This year, we will continue to invest to improve our customer proposition, particularly in a year where overall value will be critical, whilst simultaneously remaining agile in our operations and carefully managing our cost base. We believe we are well-positioned, given our market leadership position in both motoring and cycling, and our strong balance sheet, to emerge from this challenging trading environment in a relatively stronger position.

Results presentation

A results presentation and conference call for analysts and investors will be held today, starting at 09:00am UK time. Attendance is by invitation only. A copy of the presentation and a transcript of the call will be available at www.halfordscompany.com in due course. For further details please contact Powerscourt on the details above.

Next trading statement

On 7 September 2022 we will report our 20-week trading update for the period ending 19 August 2022.

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 400 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 606 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal and National Tyres) and have access to 253 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

Chief Executive's Statement

The Group delivered a good performance through the second half of FY22, resulting in both resilient financial results and record levels of customer satisfaction across the full year. The performance is a clear reflection of the progress we are making against our strategy, and the transformation in the business since FY20. Compared to FY20, Group revenues grew +19.9% as we increased market share in our motoring business and increased our scale through acquisitions. Underlying PBT of GBP89.8m, grew GBP32.9m ahead of FY20 and -GBP9.7m below FY21 as we continued to create a more profitable business.

Our strategy continues to be centred around becoming a consumer and B2B Services-focused business, with a greater emphasis on Motoring, generating higher and more sustainable returns. During FY22 we made two further Motoring Services acquisitions (National and Iverson Tyres), making us the UK's largest Motoring Service provider. Over 70% of Group revenues are now derived from Motoring and with Services revenues now GBP0.5bn, and B2B revenues at GBP0.3bn, we have an increasingly resilient, needs-based foundation.

For the remainder of this commentary, we will draw comparisons vs FY20 unless otherwise stated as we feel this is a more helpful reflection of our performance due to the COVID-19 disruption seen in FY21.

Revenue

Group revenues were GBP1,370m, with both Retail and Autocentres delivering strong growth over two years. This is despite another year of COVID-19 disruption with the lockdowns and stay at home guidance of April and November. The scale and increased customer awareness of our Autocentres is particularly pleasing, as is the recovery of our Retail Motoring business, which has come back stronger than pre-pandemic. Both businesses have improved customer experience and convenience as a result of our investment over the last two years.

Retail Motoring

Revenues grew +6.5% over two years, with the overall performance in the second half of the year broadly in line with H1. This is a very strong result and reflects the unique and deepening super-specialism of our Retail offer. No other retailer in our product categories in the UK has the convenience and breadth of offer and our strategic price investments during the second half of the year will underpin future growth.

We saw strong performances across the less discretionary and specialist side of the business, with growth in many of our core categories, as we refreshed ranges and bought new products to market. Although less seasonal, our staycation products including cycle carriers and roof boxes continued to perform very well through H2.

Finally, we have also seen strong performance on child travel, growing well over two years. We stock popular brands, as well as bringing exclusive high quality own brand products to market, offering choice and value to customers. The strength of our product offer is coupled with being able to provide specific vehicle fitment advice, as well as expert fitting at any one of our Retail stores across the country.

Retail Cycling

As we noted at our interims, Cycling had an exceptional FY21, benefitting from the unprecedented demand that COVID-19 lockdowns generated. Sales this year, whilst strong, have seen more volatility, constrained in part by wider supply chain disruption, industry specific production bottlenecks and some signs later in the year that demand began to be impacted as inflation and the cost of living concerns grew. After the significant volumes of FY21, availability inevitably started the year lower than we would have liked, and with demand high for our exclusive own brand premium ranges of mechanical bikes, the true sales potential of this category was rarely tested. These ranges were subject to significant COVID-19 disruption, having the effect of closing both component and production factories on separate occasions. Other ranges were also marred by disruption, with our peak period for kids bikes in December impacted by last minute sea freight delays which affected consumer confidence over certainty of delivery, as well as customers deterred from shopping to avoid further COVID-19 lockdowns over Christmas. Availability fared better on our E-bikes, although again, certain bestselling own brand lines were constrained by availability. We remain confident on the longer-term outlook for bikes as government infrastructure and climate needs necessitate greener modes of transport.

Autocentres

Our Autocentres business, operating in markets less exposed to demand and supply volatility, continues to be a key area of strategic focus. Total revenues have almost doubled to GBP368m since FY20, driven by both our acquisitions, but also our targeted initiatives to attract new customers to the underlying business and our ability to increase productivity. With vehicle traffic remaining marginally below pre-pandemic levels across the year, the 23.4% LFL growth of our business is clear evidence of the increasing market share we have achieved through our best-in-class customer experience.

In our interim results, we noted that the profitability of the Autocentres business had been impacted by a shift in the MOT season to the second half of the year, driven by the Government's extension of MOT due-dates during COVID-19. As we anticipated, the second half was far stronger, and therefore the full year performance saw very strong EBIT performance of GBP14.4m, partly driven by revenue growth and partly by the optimisation of our business through our "Avayler" platform.

Areas of strategic focus

The scale of change in the business during FY22 has been significant and is best evidenced through the performance in our areas of strategic focus - namely Group Services, B2B and online.

Group Services1

Group revenue from services was GBP531m, growing 79% since FY20. This is the most transformational change we have made to our business, and, despite the rapid growth, we still see a significant future opportunity in this market.

Our Halfords Mobile Expert van business, discussed in our FY22 strategic review, has been particularly successful and resilient through the pandemic, providing customers with an integrated, convenient and unique "on the drive" or "at work" offer.

We have also made three acquisitions in FY22 - National Tyres, Iverson Tyres, and havebike - taking our acquisitions total to six since October 2019. Five have been centred around Motoring Services, and havebike, our latest addition in March 2022, offers mobile Cycling Service solutions from hubs in London and Birmingham. This is an exciting addition to our Cycling Service proposition and complements the national coverage provided by our 400 Retail stores. The scale we have created in Motoring Services allows us to leverage our training and technology through over 1,400 fixed and mobile locations. We offer unrivalled on-demand services, including the convenience of our mobile service as well as more complex solutions at over 600 garages.

Our Services growth is underpinned by our technology and training. Whether this is optimising capacity through Avayler, our "WeCheck" platform in Retail stores, or having over 2,000 service technicians trained in E-mobility and a skills base of almost 40,000 in Retail, our position is unique and unrivalled within the UK.

B2B2

Our B2B business is an equally exciting opportunity and we are pleased with the progress we have made through FY22. B2B revenue, at nearly GBP300m, grew by +60% versus FY20. We continue to focus on our market leading Cycle 2 Work ("C2W") scheme, underpinned by our award-winning ranges of exclusive own brand bikes. The tax relief customers can obtain by purchasing through these schemes will, we believe, play an important role as consumers navigate through the cost-of-living crisis.

