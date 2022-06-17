DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Visum Technologies plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Bragborough Hall Business Centre, Welton Road, Braunston, Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 7JG M: +44 0203 925 0441 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 1. Andrew Edge - Independent Non-Executive Chairman 2. Marc Dixon - Chief Executive Officer 3. Michael Stilwell ACA - Chief Financial Officer APPLICANT SECTOR: Technology Hardware and Equipment DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company's business ("Business") is to own and operate an "on-ride" video and photographic camera system that it sells and/or licenses to customers (being theme parks, ride manufacturers, souvenir imaging providers, and other leisure operators) ("Customers"). The camera system operates in extreme conditions and provides a fully integrated digital solution for Customers to allow ride visitors to buy unique video and photographic content created for them when using such rides. This gives Customers an additional revenue stream for their Business and improved rider satisfaction as well as visitor-led social media marketing for the customer. The acquired content is shared digitally with visitors' online friends and contacts. The Directors believe that the Company's camera system is the market-leading "on-ride" fully integrated video and photo souvenir system available to theme parks. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 50,714,144 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 10.05% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission MNL Nominees* 15,000,000 32.31 % 15,000,000 29.58 % Premium Nominees (ABC)* 4,355,238 9.38 % 4,355,238 8.59 % Omni Egis Plc** 3,534,630 7.61 % 3,534,630 6.97 % Aalto Capital AB 5,737,586 12.36 % 6,809,015 13.43 % Ridercam Systems Limited 7,390,982 15.92 % 7,390,982 14.57 %

*Angel Business Services Ltd owns through MNL Nominees Limited and Premium Nominees Limited 7,292,738 Existing Shares, which represent 15.71% of the Existing Shares. Immediately following Admission, it will own 7,649,881 Ordinary Shares, which will represent 15.08 % of the Company's Ordinary Shares.

*Dominic Berger owns directly and through MNL Nominees Limited and Ridercam 7.9% of the Existing Shares. Immediately following Admission, he will own Shares representing 7.29% of the Company's Ordinary Shares. Dominic Berger's stepson manages Angel Business Services Ltd and Premium Nominees Limited. Aggregating their shareholdings, this gives a total of approximately 24.44% of the Existing Shares and 22.38% of the Company's Shares on Admission.

**Omni Egis plc owns directly and through MNL Nominees Limited 7,283,930 Existing Shares, which represent 15.69% of the Existing Shares. Immediately following Admission, it will own directly and indirectly 7,283,930 Ordinary Shares, which will represent 14.36% of the Company's Ordinary Shares.

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

30 JUNE 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://visumtechnologies.net/

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A. Currently not listed on any exchange.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to CREST on Admission. Accordingly, settlement of transactions in the Ordinary Shares following Admission may take place within the CREST system if relevant shareholders so wish.

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

The Directors, Significant Shareholders and their Associates will enter into lock-in agreements, pursuant to which they will agree not to dispose of any Ordinary Shares held by them for a period of 12 months from Admission. In addition, they will be subject to orderly market arrangements during the 6 months after the initial one-year lock-in period.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

