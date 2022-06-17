DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

17 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Final Results

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Property strategy

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate providing an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller lots, principally targeting properties of less than GBP10m at acquisition, which offers:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant forincome and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns. Financial highlights and performance summary

2022 2021 Comments Returns Increased due to stabilisation of rent collection following the COVID-19 EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] 5.9p 5.6p pandemic, with a GBP0.3m decrease in the doubtful debt provision during the year (2021: GBP2.7m increase) Basic and diluted earnings per 28.5p 0.9p share[3] Profit before tax (GBPm) 122.3 3.7 Dividends per share[4] 5.25p 5.0p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.5p Dividend cover[5] 110.3% 112.7% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends NAV total return per share[6] 28.4% 0.9% 5.8% dividends paid (2021: 4.8%) and a 22.6% capital increase (2021: 3.9% capital decrease) Share price total return[7] 17.0% 2.3% Share price increased from 91.8p to 101.8p during the year Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[8] (GBPm) 527.6 409.9 Increased due to GBP94.0m of valuation increases, GBP5.4m profit on disposals NAV per share and NTA per 119.7p 97.6p and the acquisition of DRUM REIT for GBP19.1m of new shares share Net gearing[9] 19.1% 24.9% Costs Ongoing charges ratio[10] 1.94% 2.48% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property Increases in ESG compliance and marketing costs, partially offset by NAV expenses[11] 1.20% 1.12% increasing above GBP500m which resulted in a marginal reduction in the rate of management fees Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate C (61) C (63) Continued improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio ("EPC") rating[12]

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's net asset value and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic.

"The recovery in NAV has been testament to the strength of the UK commercial property, allied to Custodian REIT's focus on smaller regional property and the close management of the portfolio to maximise occupancy, rent collection, cash flow and earnings.

"Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements allowing the Board to increase fully covered quarterly dividends to at least 5.5p in the forthcoming financial year.

"Although the impact of inflation and political uncertainty could lead to an economic downturn, we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds."

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Property highlights

2022 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 665.2 Property valuation increases [13]: -- From asset management initiatives 13.4 Detailed in the Asset management report -- Acquisition of 7.3 The acquisition of DRUM REIT was completed at a discount to NAV DRUM REIT -- General valuation increases 73.3 Primarily due to hardening yields in the industrial and logistics sector 94.0 -- A portfolio of 10 office, retail and industrial assets through the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") - GBP41.7m Property acquisitions[14] 63.5 -- Industrial units in York, Knowsley, Dundee and Nottingham - GBP11.1m -- Offices in central Manchester - GBP6.2m -- A retail warehouse in Cromer - GBP4.5m Capital expenditure 3.5 Includes GBP1.2m completion of the redevelopment of an industrial site in West Bromwich -- A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m ahead of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- Two car showrooms in Stockport and Stafford for GBP13.9m, GBP2.6m ahead Profit on disposal[15] 5.4 of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- A retail warehouse in Galashiels for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m ahead of valuation -- Five smaller units in the retail and other sectors for GBP3.5m at valuation Net cash deployment since the -- Grangemouth acquisition - GBP7.5m year end 5.6 -- Winchester acquisition - GBP3.7m -- Derby disposal - (GBP5.6m) Business model and strategy

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP10m[17] at acquisition.

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focussing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[18], whereexposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment[19] of existingholdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land andconstruct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term netgearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

