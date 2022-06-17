Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -4

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

17 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Final Results

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Property strategy

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate providing an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller lots, principally targeting properties of less than GBP10m at acquisition, which offers:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property/location/tenant forincome and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar';

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns. Financial highlights and performance summary

2022 2021 Comments Returns Increased due to stabilisation of rent collection following the COVID-19 EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] 5.9p 5.6p pandemic, with a GBP0.3m decrease in the doubtful debt provision during the year (2021: GBP2.7m increase) Basic and diluted earnings per 28.5p 0.9p share[3] Profit before tax (GBPm) 122.3 3.7 Dividends per share[4] 5.25p 5.0p Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.5p Dividend cover[5] 110.3% 112.7% In line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends NAV total return per share[6] 28.4% 0.9% 5.8% dividends paid (2021: 4.8%) and a 22.6% capital increase (2021: 3.9% capital decrease) Share price total return[7] 17.0% 2.3% Share price increased from 91.8p to 101.8p during the year Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[8] (GBPm) 527.6 409.9 Increased due to GBP94.0m of valuation increases, GBP5.4m profit on disposals NAV per share and NTA per 119.7p 97.6p and the acquisition of DRUM REIT for GBP19.1m of new shares share Net gearing[9] 19.1% 24.9% Costs Ongoing charges ratio[10] 1.94% 2.48% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property Increases in ESG compliance and marketing costs, partially offset by NAV expenses[11] 1.20% 1.12% increasing above GBP500m which resulted in a marginal reduction in the rate of management fees Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate C (61) C (63) Continued improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio ("EPC") rating[12]

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's net asset value and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic.

"The recovery in NAV has been testament to the strength of the UK commercial property, allied to Custodian REIT's focus on smaller regional property and the close management of the portfolio to maximise occupancy, rent collection, cash flow and earnings.

"Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements allowing the Board to increase fully covered quarterly dividends to at least 5.5p in the forthcoming financial year.

"Although the impact of inflation and political uncertainty could lead to an economic downturn, we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds."

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Property highlights

2022 GBPm Comments Portfolio value 665.2 Property valuation increases [13]: -- From asset management initiatives 13.4 Detailed in the Asset management report -- Acquisition of 7.3 The acquisition of DRUM REIT was completed at a discount to NAV DRUM REIT -- General valuation increases 73.3 Primarily due to hardening yields in the industrial and logistics sector 94.0 -- A portfolio of 10 office, retail and industrial assets through the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") - GBP41.7m Property acquisitions[14] 63.5 -- Industrial units in York, Knowsley, Dundee and Nottingham - GBP11.1m -- Offices in central Manchester - GBP6.2m -- A retail warehouse in Cromer - GBP4.5m Capital expenditure 3.5 Includes GBP1.2m completion of the redevelopment of an industrial site in West Bromwich -- A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m ahead of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- Two car showrooms in Stockport and Stafford for GBP13.9m, GBP2.6m ahead Profit on disposal[15] 5.4 of valuation when the terms of sale were agreed -- A retail warehouse in Galashiels for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m ahead of valuation -- Five smaller units in the retail and other sectors for GBP3.5m at valuation Net cash deployment since the -- Grangemouth acquisition - GBP7.5m year end 5.6 -- Winchester acquisition - GBP3.7m -- Derby disposal - (GBP5.6m) Business model and strategy

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[16] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP10m[17] at acquisition.

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focussing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[18], whereexposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment[19] of existingholdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land andconstruct investment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term netgearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Investment Manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk". Growth strategy

The Board is committed to seeking further growth in the Company to increase the liquidity of its shares and reduce ongoing charges. Our growth strategy involves:

-- Organic growth through share issuance at a premium to NAV;

-- Broadening the Company's shareholder base, particularly through further penetration into onlineplatforms;

-- Becoming the natural choice for private clients and wealth managers seeking to invest in UK real estate;

-- Taking market share from failing open-ended funds;

-- Strategic property portfolio acquisitions and corporate consolidation.

In all situations, the Board ensures that property fundamentals are central to all decisions.

Acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc

In November 2021 the Company acquired DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT") at a 28% discount to its net asset value, resulting in a GBP7.3m valuation gain post-acquisition. Since acquisition DRUM REIT has traded well, enhancing the Company's EPRA earnings per share and maintaining its 'red-book' valuation at GBP49m. Since the year end new lettings have been secured at certain sites which should further enhance total returns in the coming periods.

David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT plc, commented: "Shareholders are seeking the consolidation of smaller REITs as larger funds typically offer lower operating costs with better liquidity. This acquisition demonstrated that the Company and its Investment Manager are capable of delivering accretive corporate acquisitions which benefit both existing and incoming shareholders."

Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Menzies Distribution Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Dundee, 1.5 3.4% Swansea, York B&M Retail Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle 1.3 2.7% B&Q Banbury, Weymouth 1.1 2.4% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds 0.6 1.4% Conveyancing) Sainsbury's Torpoint, Gosforth 0.6 1.4% Regus (Maidstone West West Malling 0.6 1.4% Malling) H&M Winsford 0.6 1.4% Next Eurocentral, Evesham 0.6 1.2% VW Group Derby, Shrewsbury 0.5 1.2% Weighting 31 Mar 2022 Weighting by income Location 31 Mar 2022 Sector West Midlands 18% North-West 19% Industrial 38% South-East 14% Retail warehouse 21% East Midlands 13% Office 17% Scotland 10% Other 13% North-East 12% High street retail 11% South-West 9%

Wales 1% Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standards.

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement.

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively with tenants andlocal government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans andstrategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safe places ofbusiness that promote tenant well-being.

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has over 25 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian REIT plc from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of over GBP650m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director, Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager and Tom Donnachie - Portfolio Manager, along with a team of six other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

The year to 31 March 2022 has been a period of significant recovery for the Company's NAV and share price after the extreme challenges presented by the global pandemic. NAV total return for the year was 28.4%, up from 0.9% in the previous financial year due primarily to valuation increases of GBP94.0m during the year. Rent collection is back at pre-pandemic levels and tenants have honoured their deferred rent agreements which has taken recurring (EPRA) earnings to 5.9p per share.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders I was delighted the Board was able to increase quarterly dividends during the year which took the total dividend declared for the year to 5.25p per share. This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[20] for the year ended 31 March 2022 and, in line with the Company's policy, was 110% covered by EPRA earnings.

The Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.5p per share for the year ending 31 March 2023.

Strategy for future growth

Custodian REIT supportively acknowledges the market desire for consolidation in the REIT sector, but inertia and entrenched interests can make delivering consolidation much harder than it should be. Despite these challenges we were delighted to announce the all-share acquisition of Drum Income Plus REIT in November 2021. Alignment of property strategy and a shared focus on income returns made a compelling rationale for the benefit of shareholders old and new.

The proposed closure of two large open-ended property funds by Aviva and Aegon and the anticipated sale of the entire GBP940m Janus Henderson UK property fund portfolio has marked a watershed for open-ended property funds offering theoretical daily dealing to retail investors. With universal recognition that the open-ended model has failed investors we see diversified property investment companies as the natural choice for retail investors and wealth managers seeking income from commercial property.

Shareholder income is derived from earnings and Custodian REIT operates with one of the highest earnings yields of its peer group giving it the greatest capacity to pay sustainable, fully covered dividends, which will make up the largest part of total return to shareholders. Based on most recently reported EPRA earnings Custodian REIT delivered an earnings yield[21], as at 31 March 2022 of 5.9%, versus a peer group average of 4.1%.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2022 was GBP527.6m, approximately 119.7p per share, an increase of 22.1p (22.6%) since 31 March 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9 Issue of equity[22] (0.2) 19.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Acquiring DRUM REIT at a discount to NAV 1.7 7.3 - Asset management activity 3.0 13.4 - General valuation increases 16.7 73.3 Valuation increase before acquisition costs 21.4 94.0 Impact of asset acquisition costs (0.5) (2.3) Valuation increase including acquisition costs 20.9 91.7 Profit on disposal of investment property 1.2 5.4 Net valuation movement 22.1 97.1 Revenue 8.9 39.9 Expenses and net finance costs (3.2) (14.7) Dividends paid[23] (5.5) (24.2) NAV at 31 March 2022 119.7 527.6

The net valuation increase of GBP94.0m saw significant increases in the industrial and logistics and retail warehouse sectors, comprising in aggregate 68% of the portfolio by value, which together have been the principal drivers of NAV growth through the year. Also of note has been the return to modest growth in the latter part of the year in our High Street portfolio, perhaps marking an inflection point in investor demand. Property valuation commentary is detailed in the Investment Manager's report.

Custodian REIT's investment strategy has stood the Company in good stead again this year. For the year to March 2022, NAV total return of 28.4% has outstripped total share price return of 17.0%, which the Board regards as vindication of the quality of the portfolio and dividend capacity that might support future share price growth.

During May and June 2022 all of the serving Non-Executive Directors acquired shares in the Company, reflecting the Board's view that the Company's current share price does not sufficiently reflect the true value of its net assets.

The market

Thematic investment continues to dominate fund raising and is polarising property investment demand and pricing. The weight of capital chasing the industrial and logistics sector and more recently retail warehousing has led to some significant yield compression[24] and has boosted capital value returns for investors in logistics specialists. While this yield compression has led to NAV growth for existing investors, the counterbalance is that income yields are being materially squeezed. Custodian REIT's regional smaller property specialism, targeting the marginal income advantage from smaller lots which offer a higher rental yield for the same level of property and tenant risk, has never been of greater relative importance than in current market conditions.

With logistics property yields now by some distance at historical lows, investors are acutely sensitive to any hint of slowdown from operators such as Amazon. At a time of rising interest rates we simply do not believe that yield compression driven growth will continue in logistics property over the next two years. Without further yield compression, investors are relying on continuing high levels of rental growth to deliver returns, which again points to the fortunes of the operators. A reversal of returns from logistics property will quickly highlight the risks inherent in a single sector property strategy, and we believe would generate a re-focus on diversified strategies where managers can exploit mispricing in sub-sectors of the office and retail markets, while still enjoying rental growth from industrial, logistics and retail warehousing. Property investment strategy

The Company targets smaller regional properties, typically below the value level sought by larger investment funds, which results in higher yields and more robust vacant possession values with better mitigation against binary tenant and geographical risk compared to investing in larger lots.

Since 2016 the Company's upper target lot-size has been GBP10m but capital values have seen significant price inflation since then, particularly in the industrial and logistics sector. The Board therefore recommends that shareholders approve an increase in the upper target lot-size from GBP10m to GBP15m at the Company's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 31 August 2022. While even GBP15m remains below the general level of institutional demand, assets larger than GBP10m will only be acquired where we can still achieve a beneficial yield margin relative to larger lots and the proposed change will offer the Investment Manager the flexibility to consider a wider range of opportunities that fit the Company's investment policy.

The Board will also propose broadening its investment policy's definition of refurbishment to include the redevelopment of existing holdings, to a maximum 10% of the Company's gross assets, at the Company's forthcoming AGM to provide flexibility to maximise shareholder returns from existing assets.

Borrowings

Since the year end the Company has arranged a GBP25m tranche of 10 year debt with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") at a fixed rate of interest of 4.10% per annum to refinance a GBP25m variable rate revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland ("RBS"), acquired via the DRUM REIT acquisition. This refinancing will mitigate interest rate risk and refinancing risk for shareholders and increase the proportion of the Company's agreed debt facilities that are at fixed rates of interest from 61% to 74%. The refinancing maintains the significant accretive margin between the Company's 3.2% weighted average cost of debt post-refinancing and property portfolio net initial yield of 5.7%.

Investment Manager

The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the fees paid to the Investment Manager were GBP4.4m (2021: GBP3.8m) in respect of annual management, administrative and transaction fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly completing the corporate acquisition of DRUM REIT and its continued successful asset management initiatives, detailed in the Investment Manager's report and Asset management report respectively, which contributed significantly to increases in net asset value, portfolio value and income. The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

Board succession

After eight years of service, Matthew Thorne has indicated his intention to retire as Non-Executive Director of the Company at the AGM on 31 August 2022, in line with its succession plan. The Board would like to thank Matthew for his significant contribution to the development of the Company since his appointment on IPO in 2014.

Responding to Matthew's expected departure we are delighted to welcome Malcolm Cooper who joined the Board on 6 June 2022 and will offer a range of skills including the financial expertise to take on the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and maintain the Board's property and governance experience. We look forward to the contribution Malcolm will make.

The Board is conscious of stakeholder focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. No Directors are from a minority ethnic background but the Company's Board contains two women which satisfied the gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards at the year end. As a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index Custodian REIT is not bound by this recommendation. The Board supports the overall recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reviews for appropriate gender and ethnic diversity although it is not seen to be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board at this point.

The recruitment process involved the use of external consultants and focused on key skills a new Director would bring including financial experience as well as diversity of experience, background and approach as well as the traditional facets of gender, ethnicity and age.

Environmental, social and governance

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. The Board also believes that the Company's property strategy and ESG aspirations create a compelling rationale to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and incorporate ESG best practice into everything the Company does.

On 1 April 2021 the Board constituted an ESG Committee to: set and amend where necessary the Company's environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") and monitor its performance against them; ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and best practice; assess the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants and assess the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities;

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings;

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions;

-- Achieving social outcomes and supporting local communities; and

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate.

Progress towards these commitments during the year, details of the Company's environmental policy and performance against its targets are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

The Board is determined to ensure the Company's pathway towards net zero carbon fits with stakeholder expectations and the Company's property strategy. We see the careful implementation of a practical carbon reduction strategy as a crucial next step in the Company's ESG journey and during the course of the year ending 31 March 2023 we will engage advisors to assist the Investment Manager in developing a detailed plan to achieve this.

Cladding

Custodian REIT's portfolio has no exposure to 'high risk' assets which are typically either high-rise buildings (those over 18m tall) which use cladding in their construction or those used for multiple residential occupation. However, during the year the Board instigated a detailed review of the Company's cladding risks and obligations involving the Investment Manager and the Company's solicitors. This review has resulted in the Investment Manager implementing a more extensive cladding policy, moving beyond the mandatory fire risk assessment requirements for properties where the composition of cladding material is unknown and considering core-drilling and replacing, where necessary, cladding not compliant with Loss Prevention Certification Board guidelines.

Company name

To better reflect the Company's focus on income and to facilitate retail investors more easily accessing the Company's shares via online platforms, the Board will propose changing the Company's name from Custodian REIT plc to Custodian Property Income REIT plc at the 31 August 2022 AGM.

Outlook

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy and diversified portfolio are well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. Capital flows out of the failing open-ended property fund model and investors moving from a yield compression fuelled capital growth strategy to a long-term, secured income strategy will find their interests aligned with Custodian REIT.

Inflation is a clear and present risk in the market today. Traditionally investors have looked to real estate as a hedge against the negative impact of inflation on investment returns as over the longer term historically property values and rents increase in an inflationary environment. Following a period of growth, the challenge for real estate companies is to own properties with further rental growth potential whose valuation will most closely keep pace with rising prices; Custodian REIT's approach to this challenge is expanded upon in the Investment Manager's report.

The impact of inflation, particularly in energy and food prices, on consumer spending, supply chain constraints and the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to an economic downturn but we believe Custodian REIT's portfolio, diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing will remain resilient in the face of any economic headwinds.

Income is likely to form the greater component of total return over the next phase of the property market and we believe that Custodian REIT's strong income yielding portfolio, supported by higher-than-peer group EPRA earnings per share, will underpin shareholder returns.

David Hunter

Chairman

16 June 2022

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

Market sentiment remains strongly positive for the industrial and logistics sector. Positivity has emerged, post COVID-19 lockdowns, for central London and major regional city offices and the retail warehouse sector has challenged the general retail malaise. As we have reported over the last six months there is a nascent recovery in sentiment towards high street retail, but only in prime pitches and in leading retail centres. So, with the exception of secondary retail, business park offices and secondary leisure schemes, market demand is driving value increases across the board which has led directly to seven consecutive quarters of NAV growth for Custodian REIT.

Sector by sector the Custodian REIT portfolio has followed the wider market trends during the year with, like for like, the industrial and logistics valuation increasing by 26.4%, retail warehousing increasing 16.4% and high street, although decreasing by 4.8% in the year, bottoming out and showing a 7.3% increase over the last six months. The office portfolio showed a slight like-for-like increase in value of 1.9% reflecting the 50% weighting to business park offices, which have been a slight drag on performance. Prime regional city centre offices have fared better post COVID-19 lockdowns. The current strategy is to weight our office allocation away from business parks and towards strong city centres, as recent acquisitions in Manchester and Oxford have demonstrated, where we are witnessing the strongest occupier and investor demand and we believe the office portfolio is set fair to see growth.

There is rightly a keen focus on inflation at present and whether real estate investment can offer a degree of inflation hedging. In short, the answer must be 'yes' as rents should grow over time, but with typically five-yearly rent reviews and average unexpired lease terms of circa five years, investors should not expect a straight-line relationship between rents and inflation. Much focus is currently on RPI and CPI linked rent reviews, generally capped at up to 4% per annum, which of course provide shorter-term comfort but can have the effect of creating bond like investment characteristics with a greater emphasis placed on tenant covenant than the property fundamentals. At some point in a property's life cycle rents will always be re-based to open market values. An over-reliance on index linked rent reviews can lead to disparity between investment values and underlying property values. Over the long term we do not feel indexed rent reviews are a worthy substitute for owning good real estate where we back open market rent reviews to deliver rental growth. For long-term investors, such as Custodian REIT, the aim is to provide inflation protection from the bricks and mortar, not from the contractual terms of the leases. The table below shows how Custodian REIT's portfolio rental growth performance has played its part in mitigating the negative impacts of inflation on costs and interest rates. Notably, in the last six months all sectors have shown rental growth:

Like-for-like rental value change 12 months to 31 March 2022 6 months to 31 March 2022 Sector Industrial +10.7% +4.9% Retail warehouse -1.7% +0.3% Office +2.7% +1.1% Other -2.9% +1.9% High street retail -5.3% +2.0% Whole portfolio +3.8% +2.9%

Across the industrial and logistics portfolio, notwithstanding the rental growth to date, the average rent stands at only GBP6.17 per sq ft for let properties (GBP5.27 including vacancies) with an estimated rental value of GBP7.05 per sq ft (GBP6.20 including vacancies), suggesting a latent rental uplift of c.14%. Furthermore, both passing rents and estimated rental values are some way below the rent required to bring forward new development, indicating further growth potential.

Retail warehousing and high street retail rents appear to have bottomed out and we are seeing some recent demand led rental growth in these sectors. Importantly retail rents are growing from a low base, following a period of rental decline making them affordable for tenants. By way of example, the average retail warehouse rent across the portfolio stands at circa GBP14.30 per sq ft (GBP13.58 including vacancies), broadly in line with current estimated rental values and much lower than average market levels.

In select locations, notably prime regional city centres, we are seeing office rents increasing. This is by no means applicable to all regional offices but is focused on high quality, flexible office space with strong environmental credentials. The recent acquisition of 60 Fountain Street in Manchester is an example of how Custodian REIT is taking advantage of the opportunity to reposition property to meet the expected demands of tenants, post pandemic, and to pick up the higher rents attributable to refurbished space.

The greater driver of inflation appears to be cost-push rather than demand-pull as the economy struggles with supply chain constraints, energy price increases, labour shortages and the aftermath of pandemic restrictions. These factors all mitigate against widespread, low cost, speculative development which would otherwise help resolve the demand/supply imbalance that is promoting rental growth.

We believe Custodian REIT's portfolio is particularly well positioned to see rental growth as it is focused on smaller regional properties:

In the industrial and logistics sector, which accounts for 49% of the portfolio by value, smaller properties are more expensive to develop, pro-rata, so require higher rents to justify development. Rents will continue to grow until they balance out inflation in build costs.

The retail warehouse portfolio is almost exclusively focused on DIY, homewares, discounters and food, all let off affordable rents. This occupier profile is best matched with current market demand and so well placed to pick up rental growth.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We have let three vacant high street properties during the year and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited remaining vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

