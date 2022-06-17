Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (312/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Artificial Solutions Intern. AB's annual general meeting, held on 30 May 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 21, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: ASAI Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0012323756 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 20, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018040735 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 21, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com