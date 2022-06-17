Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFXJ ISIN: SE0012323756 Ticker-Symbol: 5JG 
Frankfurt
17.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,256 Euro
-0,004
-1,54 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2022 | 11:53
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (312/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Artificial Solutions Intern. AB's annual general
meeting, held on 30 May 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split
in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect
from Jun 21, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ASAI        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0012323756    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 20, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0018040735    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 21, 2022    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.