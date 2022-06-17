- No exposure to stablecoins or yield products demonstrates GlobalBlock's responsible approach to its service provision -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Service led digital asset broker GlobalBlock Europe, UAB ("GBE"), an operating subsidiary of publicly listed GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock"), is pleased to provide an update in the midst of the current crypto market conditions.

Whilst GlobalBlock does offer some stablecoins for its clients to trade, the business does not currently have any risk exposure to any stablecoin or yield products and as a result has not suffered any adverse effects from the recent seismic events that have led to the current downward trend in digital asset prices. The Company's focus on providing a service driven offering is allowing them to provide reassurance to customers that their assets are safe and easily accessible for trading or transferring purposes.

Rufus Round, CEO of GlobalBlock, said:

"GlobalBlock has seen similar market conditions on more than one occasion since its inception in 2018 and we have steered our clients through each and every one by providing them with the highest security and custody of their assets and our reassuringly human touch.

"The current climate is no different and it is our service led approach that makes us stand out from the competition. We remain on call to support our clients in their digital asset needs during these volatile times and as ever look optimistically towards the future as broader adoption of crypto continues."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSX Venture: BLOK) whose subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporations, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, clients or customers based in Lithuania and the UK can be onboarded to its digital asset broker and trading services.

