A bad week for Austrian stocks with only Flughafn Wien siginficant up. News came from Palfinger, Vienna Airport (2), FACC (2), DO & CO, Wienerberger, ams Osram, Valneva, Erste Group and UBM. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -5,45% to 6.332,25 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -19,32%. Up to now there were 57 days with a positive and 60 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 23,26% away, from the low 6,62%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,69%, the weakest is Monday with -0,9%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien 24,14% in front of Mayr-Melnhof 3,32% and Warimpex 1,16%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -16,26% in front of Immofinanz -13,07% and UBM -12,3%. Best-performers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...