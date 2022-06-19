Palfinger: The Supervisory Board of lifting solutions provider Palfinger passed a unanimous resolution at its meeting today to reappoint Andreas Klauser as CEO ahead of schedule. Andreas Klauser's current term of office runs until May 31, 2023, after which it will be extended for a further five years.Palfinger: weekly performance: -2.03% Vienna Airport: Flughafen Wien (Vienna Airport) updated its guidance for 2022. Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around Euro 640 mn (previously Euro 560 mn), a positive EBITDA of at least around Euro 260 mn (previously Euro 172 mn) and a positive net result of at least Euro 80 mn (previously Euro 20 mn). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...