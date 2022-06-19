DO & CO: Despite several lockdowns, increased legal restrictions for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in several countries, and the dramatic depreciation of the Turkish lira, revenue of Catering company DO & CO increased to Euro 705.20 mn (+178%) in the business year 2021/2022. The positive trend also continues with regard to the result. At Euro 96.34 mn, DO & CO generated the highest EBITDA in its corporate history in the business year 2021/2022. The quickly implemented restructuring measures at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on efficient internal processes, the acquisition of numerous new customers, as well as various government support measures made it possible to achieve this record result in a difficult market environment. The net profit amounts ...

