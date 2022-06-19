Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Geduld zahlt sich aus - jetzt zu Schnäppchenkursen einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852894 ISIN: AT0000831706 Ticker-Symbol: WIB 
Tradegate
17.06.22
21:03 Uhr
22,480 Euro
+0,040
+0,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,34022,44018.06.
22,40022,48017.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS-OSRAM
AMS-OSRAM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS-OSRAM AG8,844+0,71 %
DO & CO AG85,30-2,51 %
OSRAM LICHT AG54,500,00 %
WIENERBERGER AG22,480+0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.