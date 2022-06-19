Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with the Government of the United Kingdom ("HMG") in relation to the termination of the supply agreement for Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The Company announced on September 13, 2021 that it had received a termination notice from HMG, and the termination, which Valneva accepted on the basis of HMG's discretionary right to terminate for convenience, became effective on October 10, 2021. The settlement agreement resolves certain matters relating to the obligations of the Company and HMG following the termination of the supply agreement and in relation to the separate agreement relating to clinical trials of VLA2001 in the ...

