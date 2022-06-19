UBM: On Monday, 20 June 2022, the new composition of the VBV Austrian Sustainability Index (Vönix) will take effect. UBM Development AG will be newly included in the Austrian sustainability benchmark. Consequently, 20 Austrian listed companies will be included in the Vönix in the future.UBM: weekly performance: -12.30% FACC: Together with international customers, shareholder representatives, long-time companions, representatives of the Austrian and Croatian governments and the entire workforce, the new FACC plant for the production of lightweight components for aircraft cabin interiors was ceremoniously inaugurated this Friday. Aerospace supllier FACC has announced plans to expand the workforce of the plant from currently 170 to 600 employees by 2025. After a construction ...

