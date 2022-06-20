DJ The No-Coding PIP Button Opens A New Way of Payment With Blockchain System

The No-Coding PIP Button Opens A New Way of Payment With Blockchain System The PIP button will introduce the simplest way for everyone to access and utilize the advanced payment system in websites and personal media

Seoul, South Korea

PIP is the developer of the PIP Button, a startup that intends to simplify Web3 payments. Pip offers a fully integrated suite of payment products with a strong focus on social payments. More importantly, users can claim a unique PIP tag they can use across all websites and platforms or share it via social media like Twitter, Reddit, Discord and Twitch.

The PIP Button will transform the content creator economy for the better. It is a non-invasive payment solution that enables millions of users to pay for creative content that they love much faster and more affordable by integrating major blockchain systems. Creators and service owners can integrate the PIP button into their website - or third-party platform where they share creations - and unlock an extra revenue stream.

For the user, it is possible to pay for unique content or goods by clicking the button, providing a new use case for blockchain payment assets. More importantly, the PIP button provides something society has longed for: freedom to pay as they want.

Creators can benefit tremendously from integrating additional payment methods without coding knowledge. The PIP button is an open system removing the need for signups and accounts, creating a frictionless solution. Moreover, recipients can customize the button to their taste, ensuring it goes well with their branding, overlays, or stands more to draw attention to it.

Integrating the PIP button will be as easy as making a new WordPress post or posting a new image/video to Instagram. The button works on any platform based on HTML, React, Javascript, and third-party services like WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, etc.

Setting up the PIP button - which supports Solana tokens and transactions (including SOL, USDC,

PIP, SERUM, RAY, KIN, ORCA, etc.) - requires setting up a wallet through Phantom Wallet or Slope Wallet. The team will roll out support for additional major blockchains over the coming months.

The PIP button is, in essence, a way for content consumers to tip their [favorite] content creators through blockchain technology. Compared to legacy payment systems that demand complex knowledge and coding experience to attach, this simple button made with just a few clicks will provide the gateway to the innovative payment infrastructure without any obstacles.

