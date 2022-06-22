CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA CONFIRMS ITS QUALIFICATION FOR THE FRENCH "PEA-PME" (SHARE SAVINGS PLAN DESIGNED TO FINANCE SMES AND ETIS)

Press release Sainte-Marie, June 22, 2022, 10:30

CBo Territoria confirms its qualification for the French "PEA-PME" (share savings plan designed to finance SMEs and ETIs)

CBo Territoria has announced that it meets all the qualifying criteria for share saving plans designed to finance SMEs and ETIs as specified in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The qualifying criteria are the following:

A company whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market must cumulatively meet the following conditions:



Qualifying criteria *

CBo Territoria's consolidated figures Market capitalization of less than one billion euros €141.8M Total workforce of less than 5,000 people* 105 employees Annual sales of less than 1.5 billion euros* €103,616,000 Total assets of less than two billion euros* €511,301,000

* In accordance with the provisions of Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, the data used to determine the qualification of the issuing company's securities for the plan are those relating to the penultimate accounting period, i.e., December 31, 2020.

CBo Territoria's shares can consequently be integrated into stock savings plans designed to finance SMEs and ETIs (French "PEA-PME"), which benefit from the same tax incentives as stock savings plans (French "PEA"), in particular a tax exemption on capital gains, provided that no withdrawals are made for five years.

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on our website www.cboterritoria.com.

Next financial calendar release

First half 2022 revenues: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (after trading)

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

The Group has been in the Top 10 (compartment C) of the Gaïa Index for 5 years for its ESG approach and relies on best practices for its governance.

Owner of 2950 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

