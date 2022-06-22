Chubb Appoints Ed Nicklin as Global Client Executive for UK and Ireland

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Ed Nicklin as Global Client Executive (GCE) for the UK and Ireland (UKI).

In his new role Ed will be responsible for managing and developing relationships with existing and newly acquired Major Accounts clients and helping to create strategies that will further growth opportunities within the UKI Major Accounts Division.

Ed will be based in London and will report to Nick Lee, Head of Major Accounts Division, UKI. His appointment is effective immediately.

Before joining Chubb, Ed held a variety of client relationship and business development roles at several leading insurers - including head of portfolio solutions and key account management, and broker development manager. He has worked in the insurance industry for more than 18 years and holds an Advanced Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Nick Lee said:

"I am delighted to welcome Ed Nicklin to our UKI Major Accounts team. He is a very well-known and popular figure in the market and brings with him a wealth of expertise and insights gained from almost two decades working with brokers, risk managers and insurance buyers from key multinational businesses. Major Accounts clients often have complex needs which change constantly and Ed's experience makes him perfectly placed to work with our broker partners so that we can best support our clients and contribute to the continued growth of this important part of our business."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

