Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press Release: Sanofi-GSK first to report a successful efficacy study against Omicron with COVID-19 Beta-containing vaccine

Sanofi-GSK first to report a successful efficacy study against Omicron with COVID-19 Beta-containing vaccine

Primary vaccination with Beta-containing vaccine candidate delivers 64.7% efficacy against symptomatic infection in adults, and 75.1% efficacy inparticipants previously infected with COVID-19

Against Omicron, sequencing analysis performed to date shows 72% efficacy in all adults and 93.2% in seropositives

Favorable safety and tolerability profile

First everreported efficacy data in an Omicron environment support relevance of a Beta-containing vaccine

Paris, June 24, 2022. Sanofi and GSK today announce positive data from their vaccine trial which evaluated an adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate. Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Earlier this month Sanofi reported positive data from two trials conducted with its new next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate modelled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK's pandemic adjuvant. The data supporting this next-generation booster vaccine will be submitted to regulatory authorities and indicate the potential of Sanofi-GSK's next-generation Beta-based booster to be a relevant response to public health needs.

Thomas Triomphe

Executive Vice President Vaccines, Sanofi

"Today's results reinforce the strong potential for the Beta antigen to confer broad protection against multiple strains that cause COVID-19. With the immunogenicity data from our Beta-booster vaccine, they support our belief that, in a largely seropositive world, a next-generation Beta booster vaccine could provide protection against variants like Omicron. mRNA has proven speed to market; we are demonstrating here the efficacy that our recombinant protein platform can provide to the world. We look forward to completing our submissions to regulatory authorities and are ready to contribute to ongoing vaccination campaigns with our next-generation booster."

Roger Connor

President of GSK Vaccines

"These positive data show efficacy of our protein-based, bivalent adjuvanted vaccine candidate in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. Our vaccine candidate has the potential to make an important contribution to public health as the pandemic evolves further. We are looking forward to the discussions with regulatory authorities with the aim of making our vaccine candidate available later this year."

In Stage 2 of the Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial VAT08 of more than 13,000 participants 18 and above years of age, the Sanofi-GSK Beta-containing vaccine candidate demonstrated an efficacy of 64.7% (95% confidence interval [CI, 46.6, 77.2]) against symptomatic COVID-19 and 72% efficacy (95% confidence interval [CI, 45.8, 86.6]) in Omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases (sequencing was performed for 71 cases out of 121 total cases to date).

In previously seropositive populations, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine candidate demonstrates an overall efficacy of 75.1% (95% confidence interval [CI, 56.3, 86.6]) against symptomatic infection, and 93.2% (95% confidence interval [CI, 73.2, 99.2]) in Omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases, according to the sequencing analysis performed to date.

Throughout Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the VAT08 trial (~23,000 participants in total), the Sanofi-GSK vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.



These efforts are supported by federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense under Contract # W15QKN-16-9-1002 and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

About the Sanofi and GSK partnership

In the collaboration between the two companies, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder. GSK contributes with its pandemic adjuvant, both established vaccine platforms that have proven successful against influenza.

