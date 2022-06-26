Valneva: Austrian/French vaccine company Valneva and Pfizer announced that they have entered into an Equity Subscription Agreement and have updated the terms of their Collaboration and License Agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. As previously announced on April 26, 2022, Pfizer plans to initiate the Phase 3 study of VLA15 in the third quarter of 2022. As part of the Equity Subscription Agreement, Pfizer will invest €90.5 ($95) mn in Valneva, representing 8.1% of Valneva's share capital at a price of €9.49 per share, through a reserved capital increase to further support the strategic Lyme partnership between the two companies. The per share purchase price was determined based on the average closing price of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris ...

