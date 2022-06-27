Lyxor International Asset Management: -2

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Share Listing Pay Distribution Income Name ISIN class TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class currency currency) LSPU 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN USD 2022 07/ * 2022 LSPX 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUU 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN USD 2022 07/ 1 2022 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS SGQP 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU0832436512 EUR LN GBX 2022 07/ 4.1 2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXJ 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 2.1 2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXG 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.1 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U13G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.7 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US13 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.7 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U71G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.77 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US71 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.77 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U37G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.93 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US37 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.93 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U10G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.08 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US10 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 2.08 2022 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long COUK 06/07/ 08/ Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 1.98 2022 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS GILS 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU1407892592 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 1.46 2022 Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked GILI 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.39 2022 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS GIL5 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU1439943090 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.13 2022 TIPG 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.74 2022 TIPU 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.74 2022 Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly TIPH 06/07/ 08/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1452600601 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly KLMG 06/07/ 08/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1563455630 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 MFEX 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR LN GBP 2022 07/ 1.24 2022 100D 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.39 2022 LCUS 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.09 2022 LCUD 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.09 2022 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF LCUK 06/07/ 08/ - Dist LU1781541096 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.22 2022 Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) WGES 06/07/ 08/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU1799934499 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.14 2022 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GIST 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1910939849 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.06 2022 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GISG 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.05 - Dist 2022 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to SP5G 06/07/ 08/ GBP - Dist LU1950341179 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOUD 06/07/ 08/

UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.06 2022 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOVD 06/07/ 08/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.06 2022 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB PABS 06/07/ 08/ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU2198883501 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.1 2022 Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS INFB 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LU2418815390 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022

(*) To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 04th July 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

