GameSquare Esports Inc.: Complexity Gaming Celebrates UFC International Fight Week With Gaming Tournament, Merchandise Drop, and More

TimTheTatman, DJ Duo Lost Kings, and More Complexity Talent to Compete in Complexity Stars Call of Duty: Warzone Tournament Live From HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas

Complexity Stars and Max Holloway to Release Exclusive Merchandise Collaboration

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company and one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations, today announced it will host a number of gaming experiences in celebration of the 10th annual UFC International Fight Week on June 27 - July 3. Coinciding with the week's festivities, Complexity will host a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament with top creators on the Las Vegas strip and launch an exclusive merchandise collection from Complexity Stars athlete and five-time UFC title winner Max Holloway.

"UFC International Fight Week is known for creating one of the most immersive experiences for fighting fans, and this year we'll leverage our Complexity Stars roster of UFC fighters and top gaming talent as a way to reach more people than ever," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. "The intersection of ultimate fighting and gaming is ripe with opportunity. As gaming's influence on traditional sports continues to grow, we believe experiences that tastefully blend these two worlds together can play a meaningful role in deepening fandom and engagement."

Complexity kicks off a week of gaming activations with an exclusive Complexity Stars and Max Holloway merchandise drop on June 28. The collaboration commemorates Holloway's decorated UFC career and his passion for gaming, featuring a t-shirt and hat. Merchandise will be available for purchase online on Complexity's store and will be given away to attendees at UFC X on July 1 and pre-fight on July 2.

"Complexity will bring another level to this year's International Fight Week that combines two of my passions - gaming and fighting," said Holloway. "This Complexity Stars merch is another example of how Complexity is leading the way for the future of these worlds colliding"

On June 30, TimTheTatman and Complexity Stars talent Lost Kings' Rob Abisi will compete in a Complexity Stars Call of Duty: Warzone tournament. Broadcast live from the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, the competition will pit talent against each other in a Warzone kill race for the ultimate bragging rights. Viewers can tune in on Complexity's official Twitch channel.

Complexity will also host a pair of social functions on the Las Vegas Strip. In conjunction with Paradigm Sports, Complexity will welcome sports stars and gaming talent to a mixer at the Wynn on the evening of June 30.

Throughout UFC International Fight Week, Complexity will give fans an immersive view of their favorite talent through events, interviews, and digital content. Follow Complexity on Twitter, and Twitch to stay up-to-date.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports Inc. subsidiary, is one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations. Complexity's esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ) (OTCQB:GMSQF) (FRA:29Q1) is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA.

