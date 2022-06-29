FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of May in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.co.uk/stock-baskets/

Inflation is raging with the Consumer Price Index increasing to 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago, its highest level since 1981 in the US, resulting in volatile equity markets.

During May, Paypal joined the top three most traded stocks for the first time along with perennials Tesla and Apple. Chinese EV company BYD Co jumped to 4th place, and along with Advanced Micro Devices, a leader in the semiconductor industry, attracted more trading interest than conventional tech giants, Alibaba, Meta, and Netflix.

On the stock basket side, as the crypto industry took some large hits in May, we saw interest in the Crypto Stock basket increase as it ranked in 2nd place. This was just below FAANG in a month that also saw China Ecommerce regain its top five position as many of its component companies' prices rebounded during the month.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ?7 PayPal PYPL.us 3 ?3 Apple AAPL.us 4 ?53 BYD Co BYDC.hk 5 ?1 Amazon.com AMZN.us 6 ?24 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.us 7 ?4 Alibaba BABA.us 8 ?6 Meta Platforms Inc FB.us 9 ?1 NVIDIA NVDA.us 10 ?2 Netflix Inc NFLX.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 Big US Tech FAANG 2 ?3 Crypto Stocks CRYPTOSTOCK 3 US Banks US.BANKS 4 ?5 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 5 ?1 Big China Tech (HK) ATMX 6 ?4 China Tech CHN.TECH 7 ?3 Biotech BIOTECH 8 Cannabis CANNABIS 9 ?2 Esports Gaming ESPORTS 10 ?4 Work From Home WFH

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

