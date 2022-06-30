MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christoph Zindel to its Board of Directors. Dr. Zindel will be officially joining the board by October 1, 2022. Prior to his official appointment, Dr. Zindel agreed to serve on the board on a pro bono basis.

Dr. Zindel, a noted industry executive, brings more than 30 years of diagnostic imaging, technology innovation, nuclear medicine and executive leadership experience and joins the board following a distinguished career including as President of Siemens Healthineers AG, where he served as Head of Diagnostic Imaging and served as a Member of the Managing Board at Siemens Healthineers AG. Currently, Dr. Zindel also serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE Group, and Senior Vice President, General Manager of Business Line Magnetic Resonance. Prior to Siemens, Dr. Zindel was Senior Vice President, Head of Business Unit Hematology and Urinalysis at Beckman-Coulter - a Danaher Company where he drove strategic, scientific and clinical direction. Before that he served as CEO of PETNET Solutions Inc. in the U.S., part of Siemens AG along with various leading positions in marketing and R&D. Dr. Zindel has served as resident physician in surgery, internal medicine, and nuclear medicine at both the University of Tubingen and University of Frankfurt am Main. Dr. Zindel earned his M.D. from the University of Frankfurt am Main.

"I am thrilled to welcome Christoph to our Board of Directors," commented Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet. "As I have previously commented, this is a pivotal time in our Company's history and developing a world class board will only further position OneMedNet for continued success. I am confident that the addition of his unique perspective will be an invaluable asset as we look to scale and accelerate growth and ultimately achieve our long-term vision of transforming patient care."

Dr. Zindel commented, "I am very excited to be joining the OneMedNet board and working alongside Paul and his team. With increasing digitalization of healthcare systems, Real-World Data and Real World Evidence is becoming a key factor for improved time-to-market and quality of care and I look forward to lending my expertise to help capitalize on the multiple growth vectors and build on the current momentum." This announcement comes on the heels of OneMedNet's previous execution of a definitive business combination agreementwith Data Knight Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed. Upon merger completion, Dr. Zindel's role on the board will transition from the private company to the publicly traded company named OneMedNet to be listed under the symbol ONMD.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements.

