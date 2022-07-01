Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: CHANGE OF TERMS: SRV GROUP PLC NOTES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JUNE 2022 BONDS CHANGE OF TERMS: SRV GROUP PLC NOTES Correction: Trading lot is amended in the attachements. SRV Group Plc has previously announced the conversion of SRV Group Plc's two unsecured fixed-rate notes, the EUR 100 million unsecured fixed-rate notes (ISIN FI4000198122) ("EUR 100 million Notes") and the EUR 75 million unsecured fixed-rate notes (ISIN FI4000315395) ("EUR 75 million Notes") into hybrid convertible bonds in written procedure which ended on 23 May 2022. The terms of the notes will be changed. The changes will be valid in the trading system on July 1, 2022. Please find updated identifiers in the attached files. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077299