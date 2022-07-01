Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
WKN: A0MSY7 ISIN: FI0009015309 Ticker-Symbol: B7J 
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.07.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: CHANGE OF TERMS: SRV GROUP PLC NOTES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 JUNE 2022 BONDS

CHANGE OF TERMS: SRV GROUP PLC NOTES

Correction: Trading lot is amended in the attachements.

SRV Group Plc has previously announced the conversion of SRV Group Plc's two
unsecured fixed-rate notes, the EUR 100 million unsecured fixed-rate notes
(ISIN FI4000198122) ("EUR 100 million Notes") and the EUR 75 million unsecured
fixed-rate notes (ISIN FI4000315395) ("EUR 75 million Notes") into hybrid
convertible bonds in written procedure which ended on 23 May 2022. The terms of
the notes will be changed. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system on July 1, 2022.

Please find updated identifiers in the attached files.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077299
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
