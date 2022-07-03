voestalpine: Austrian based steel company voestalpine announced that is not affected in Austria by the current throttling of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The Austrian production sites are currently receiving most of their required gas volumes via the Transgas pipeline running through Slovakia. The Group is also thoroughly prepared should there be a further reduction or complete stop in gas supplies from Russia. Contracts for alternative supply volumes have already been signed, with voestalpine starting to fill its own gas storage facilities in May. At voestalpine, natural gas is primarily required for heat treatment processes and for the rolling mills in the steel plants, above all in Linz, Donawitz, and Kapfenberg. The recent amendment to ...

