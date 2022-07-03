Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Geniale Übernahme - NFT Technologies im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897200 ISIN: AT0000937503 Ticker-Symbol: VAS 
Tradegate
01.07.22
21:51 Uhr
20,780 Euro
+0,040
+0,19 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,74020,86002.07.
20,70020,78001.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG38,700-0,05 %
VOESTALPINE AG20,780+0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.