Wienerberger: At Wienerberger the exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2022 continued for the entire first half of 2022. Also, in the second quarter the company recorded high demand and order intakes across all regions and business areas. The availability of both raw materials and energy was given at any time in the year to date and ensured a full capacity utilization at all our sites. Overall, Wienerberger expects an increase in Operating EBITDA of 74% to approx. Euro 530 mn compared to Euro 305 mn in the first half of 2021 and increases its operating EBITDA guidance 2022 to approx. Euro 900 mn. "Due to the continuous focus on innovation and our solutions business, Wienerberger will ensure strong organic growth throughout the whole year of 2022", the company stated.Wienerberger: ...

