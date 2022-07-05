Santo Mining Corporation: Santo Mining Corp., Announces Strategic Partnership with 10% Ownership of XPO.CRYPTO S.A.S.

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) today announces a strategic partnership with XPO.CRYPTO S.A.S., in which Santo has acquired 10% interest in the first blockchain/crypto conference in Medellin, Colombia. The XPO.CRYPTO conference will be the first of many conferences thought-out Latin America, in which Uruguay and Mexico City will be the next targets for 2023. XPO.CRYPTO has acquired a 50% interest in the "UGP" Ultimo Guerrero de Pie which will also be part of the ongoing blockchain/crypto roadshow thought-out Latin America. During the XPO.CRYPTO event on September 6-11, Santo will be showcasing its Crypto ATMs Franchise including its new NFT dispenser vending machines. Santo will be working with various Graffiti Artist of the famous Comunas of Medellin "Comuna-13", "Marique", "Aranjuez", "Bello" to name a handful in which Santo will be creating one of the worlds largest 3D NFT Graffiti Wall 60Mts long by 2.2Mts high.

Frank Yglesias, CEO of SANP, commented: "We have the unique opportunity in creating history in Colombia; we will be developing the most exciting and entertaining blockchain event in Latin America. We have contacted the Guinness Book of World Records to quantify that the 3D NFT Graffiti Wall will be the largest 3D NFT Graffiti in the world." additionally Felipe Henao Commercial Marketing Director and Co-Founder of XPO.CRYPTO stated: "Latin America is a powered cake ready to explode in the Crypto industry, Colombia and especially Medellin is geographically located in the center of Latin America and has unlimited technological resources to fill many software companies looking to relocate to Medellin, like in the case of Santo. The XPO.CRYPTO event will be the largest event including many entertainment shows and including Local Governmental support to proudly showcase the beauty of Colombia.

ABOUT XPO.CRYPTO

Colombia's first Crypto & Blockchain Expo will take place in Medellín, the City of Eternal Spring, which is known for its idyllic climate, transformative urban infrastructure, and charismatic people. Medellin is the undeniable choice for hosting a week of world-renowned curated panels and activities to showcase Latin America's market growth in an era of decentralization. Crypto and blockchain entrepreneurs, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world will converge on the capital of Colombia's mountainous Antioquia province to take part in conferences, interactive panel discussions, exciting entertainment, and much more. The Xpo.Crypto agenda will explore key industries best positioned for disruption by the newest technologies including: legal, retail, financial, government, education, real estate, as well as music and entertainment. Packed with free resources, expert advice, tools, guidance, and support, Xpo.Crypto offers participants a rare networking opportunity for securing strategic alliances.

ABOUT SANTO:

Santo Mining Corp, a Wyoming corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together referred to as "SANTO" or "the Company") is an operator of crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) for purposes of selling and buying crypto assets in Latin America and the Caribbean, also SANTO has developed a franchising crypto ATM storefront concept for Latin America and the Caribbean. Our Products Our "SANTO ATM" 2-Way BTM is our most popular model; easy to configure, easy to operate. This two-way (buy and sell cryptocurrency) class A industrial kiosk paired with our cutting-edge "SANTO PAY" software is the superior product on the market. Global Crypto ATM Market The Crypto ATM market was valued at USD $ 7.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $642 million at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecasted period from 2020-2027.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Because we want to provide more meaningful and useful information, this Disclosure Statement contains certain "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and common law.

Such statements use such words as " may"," would"," will"," intend"," expect"," believe"," plan"," anticipate"," and other similar terminology Specifically, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this report contains forward looking statements relating to (i) expectations regarding the future trading and value of bitcoin (ii) the anticipated performance of the Company, including anticipated future revenue and profit and number of machines (iii) the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to further expand internationally (iv) the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions (v) anticipated future expenses of the Company (vi) the Company's business plans and objectives, including the expansion of its ATMs, its relationships with additional hosts and retailers and the integration and success of new software and web based services (vii) the anticipated timing for the mining and introduction of additional bitcoin (viii) the anticipated success and integration of the Company's SANTO PAY software (ix) expectations regarding the increased use of bitcoin as payment and (x) the Company's goals with respect to its anticipated future revenue sources (including web based revenue) and the timing thereof By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved Forward looking statements are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing currency prices and differentials exchange rates the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities the timing of future acquisitions the state of the economy and the bitcoin industry results of operations performance business prospects and opportunities the impact of competition the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions and capital markets generally There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions, and consequently the forward looking statements and actual results, will prove to be correct.

