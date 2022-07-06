Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
08:07 Uhr
1,004 Euro
+0,009
+0,90 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
06.07.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 July 2022 it purchased a total of 285,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           145,000     140,000 
                            EUR1.016 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.869 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9950     GBP0.856 
 
                                    GBP0.863076 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.007177

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 5 July 2022 the Company purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.01.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 698,553,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4353       1.012         XDUB      08:49:11      00059862008TRLO0 
4893       1.010         XDUB      08:50:03      00059862027TRLO0 
4618       1.012         XDUB      09:09:34      00059862691TRLO0 
5011       1.012         XDUB      09:23:29      00059863206TRLO0 
6        1.012         XDUB      09:45:53      00059864157TRLO0 
5019       1.012         XDUB      09:45:53      00059864158TRLO0 
4230       1.012         XDUB      10:00:53      00059864709TRLO0 
2500       1.012         XDUB      10:07:11      00059865009TRLO0 
1800       1.012         XDUB      10:07:11      00059865010TRLO0 
245       1.012         XDUB      10:07:11      00059865011TRLO0 
4168       1.010         XDUB      10:27:13      00059865713TRLO0 
4482       1.016         XDUB      11:14:52      00059867335TRLO0 
2500       1.016         XDUB      11:14:52      00059867336TRLO0 
2003       1.014         XDUB      11:30:12      00059867716TRLO0 
2430       1.014         XDUB      11:30:12      00059867715TRLO0 
4789       1.014         XDUB      11:58:35      00059868711TRLO0 
4926       1.010         XDUB      12:51:22      00059870572TRLO0 
4576       1.010         XDUB      12:51:22      00059870571TRLO0 
989       1.004         XDUB      12:59:23      00059870875TRLO0 
3683       1.004         XDUB      13:01:55      00059870970TRLO0 
4500       0.995         XDUB      13:18:27      00059871845TRLO0 
4982       1.000         XDUB      13:45:18      00059872944TRLO0 
3245       0.998         XDUB      14:03:12      00059873614TRLO0 
155       0.998         XDUB      14:11:26      00059874070TRLO0 
2085       1.000         XDUB      14:15:18      00059874319TRLO0 
2590       1.000         XDUB      14:15:18      00059874320TRLO0 
4200       1.000         XDUB      14:23:18      00059874790TRLO0 
4483       1.000         XDUB      14:29:51      00059875149TRLO0 
4736       1.000         XDUB      14:37:51      00059876409TRLO0 
155       1.002         XDUB      14:50:03      00059877741TRLO0 
3318       1.002         XDUB      14:50:03      00059877740TRLO0 
1159       1.002         XDUB      14:50:03      00059877739TRLO0 
4734       1.000         XDUB      15:03:31      00059878930TRLO0 
1542       1.006         XDUB      15:48:01      00059884187TRLO0 
2885       1.006         XDUB      16:01:16      00059885540TRLO0 
5100       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886431TRLO0 
2790       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886440TRLO0 
2500       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886439TRLO0 
1700       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886438TRLO0 
2201       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886437TRLO0 
3400       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886436TRLO0 
1700       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886435TRLO0 
1700       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886434TRLO0 
1700       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886433TRLO0 
1700       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886432TRLO0 
1768       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886442TRLO0 
2500       1.008         XDUB      16:11:16      00059886441TRLO0 
2353       1.006         XDUB      16:14:53      00059886766TRLO0 
1898       1.006         XDUB      16:21:29      00059887536TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2588       86.90         XLON      08:50:03      00059862026TRLO0 
4046       86.70         XLON      08:50:16      00059862029TRLO0 
2879       86.80         XLON      09:09:34      00059862690TRLO0 
1293       86.80         XLON      09:09:34      00059862689TRLO0 
3322       86.60         XLON      09:09:54      00059862750TRLO0 
3000       86.90         XLON      09:24:58      00059863272TRLO0 
1764       86.50         XLON      09:49:33      00059864266TRLO0 
168       86.60         XLON      10:03:21      00059864814TRLO0 
134       86.60         XLON      10:03:21      00059864815TRLO0 
3673       86.60         XLON      10:03:22      00059864816TRLO0 
3585       86.60         XLON      10:06:23      00059864972TRLO0 
1254       86.60         XLON      10:14:23      00059865339TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      10:21:11      00059865570TRLO0 
652       86.70         XLON      10:21:11      00059865571TRLO0 
1525       86.10         XLON      10:38:51      00059866068TRLO0 
800       86.10         XLON      10:38:51      00059866069TRLO0 
4        86.20         XLON      10:38:51      00059866070TRLO0 
2        86.40         XLON      10:52:26      00059866499TRLO0 
3661       86.50         XLON      11:00:53      00059866705TRLO0 
2870       86.60         XLON      11:14:59      00059867339TRLO0 
519       86.60         XLON      11:14:59      00059867338TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      11:14:59      00059867340TRLO0 
2157       86.70         XLON      11:50:44      00059868293TRLO0 
77        86.70         XLON      11:50:46      00059868294TRLO0 
716       86.70         XLON      11:57:02      00059868650TRLO0 
577       86.70         XLON      11:57:03      00059868652TRLO0 
300       86.70         XLON      11:57:51      00059868681TRLO0 
4057       86.70         XLON      12:16:56      00059869483TRLO0 
1077       86.60         XLON      12:48:40      00059870474TRLO0 
3264       86.60         XLON      12:48:40      00059870475TRLO0 
3000       86.50         XLON      12:51:22      00059870573TRLO0 
3000       86.10         XLON      13:06:49      00059871211TRLO0 
2163       85.60         XLON      13:21:43      00059871958TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1390       85.60         XLON      13:21:43      00059871957TRLO0 
2628       85.80         XLON      13:47:15      00059873029TRLO0 
1103       85.80         XLON      13:47:15      00059873028TRLO0 
3625       85.60         XLON      13:47:15      00059873030TRLO0 
5035       85.80         XLON      14:12:35      00059874137TRLO0 
3197       85.90         XLON      14:38:56      00059876598TRLO0 
107       85.90         XLON      14:38:56      00059876597TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      14:44:02      00059877157TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      14:44:02      00059877158TRLO0 
6293       86.00         XLON      14:44:03      00059877159TRLO0 
3079       86.00         XLON      14:44:03      00059877161TRLO0 
676       86.00         XLON      14:44:03      00059877160TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      14:50:03      00059877742TRLO0 
2358       86.00         XLON      14:50:04      00059877754TRLO0 
3000       85.80         XLON      14:57:18      00059878321TRLO0 
1872       85.90         XLON      15:10:33      00059879449TRLO0 
148       86.00         XLON      15:27:06      00059881305TRLO0 
2360       86.00         XLON      15:30:29      00059881678TRLO0 
282       86.20         XLON      15:34:04      00059882131TRLO0 
3000       86.30         XLON      16:21:29      00059887540TRLO0 
2063       86.30         XLON      16:23:37      00059887774TRLO0 
28360      86.30         XLON      16:23:37      00059887775TRLO0 
2297       86.30         XLON      16:23:37      00059887776TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  172787 
EQS News ID:  1391349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
