Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2022: 38,734 Antin shares and €926,808.15

38,734 Antin shares and €926,808.15 Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2022: 79

79 Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2022: 71

71 Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2022: 332,383 shares for €8,837,865.45

332,383 shares for €8,837,865.45 Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2022: 293,649 shares for €7,764,673.60

As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR March 2022 03-30-2022 3,260 2 91,776.98 3,260 2 91,928.09 03-31-2022 14,546 3 409,901.07 11,444 4 326,993.22 April 2022 04-01-2022 5,671 2 165,127.40 439 1 12,822.09 04-04-2022 612 2 17,727.45 8,855 4 258,039.13 04-05-2022 15,586 5 451,959.35 400 1 11,706.00 04-06-2022 7,104 1 204,566.78 5,804 1 168,146.52 04-07-2022 3,450 1 102,389.45 04-08-2022 8,500 1 251,129.10 4,296 1 124,452.54 04-11-2022 18,350 3 524,425.85 5,927 1 167,962.29 04-12-2022 6,026 1 170,338.15 6,026 1 170,853.97 04-13-2022 6,024 1 169,944.27 280 1 7,928.68 04-14-2022 6,535 1 179,039.40 7,700 1 211,904.77 04-19-2022 7,540 1 209,957.33 3,296 1 92,326.89 04-20-2022 7,400 2 201,976.34 5,900 1 161,228.71 04-21-2022 5,850 1 157,786.20 3,857 1 104,216.53 04-22-2022 2,801 1 75,126.74 2,910 1 78,573.49 04-25-2022 5,350 1 143,351.11 5,350 1 143,816.03 04-26-2022 1,250 1 33,300.00 1,750 1 47,058.03 04-27-2022 7,566 1 201,517.38 2,066 1 56,276.39 04-28-2022 4,713 1 120,354.94 1,750 1 45,026.98 04-29-2022 3,250 1 81,019.90 2,207 1 55,298.59 May 2022 05-02-2022 3,000 2 73,959.90 530 1 13,170.82 05-03-2022 1,500 1 37,429.95 4,976 1 124,527.88 05-04-2022 8,964 1 218,747.60 9,100 1 223,533.31 05-05-2022 3,250 1 79,194.38 1,481 1 36,350.26 05-06-2022 9,501 2 226,721.41 274 1 6,608.99 05-09-2022 2,500 1 58,050.25 5,000 1 117,520.50 05-10-2022 4,600 1 102,621.86 4,501 1 100,463.22 05-11-2022 3,000 1 65,726.70 691 1 15,211.88 05-12-2022 2,000 1 42,945.80 5,000 1 107,671.00 05-13-2022 3,440 1 75,027.43 5,200 1 113,589.32 05-16-2022 3,166 1 70,271.27 4,516 1 100,781.31 05-17-2022 6,230 1 149,131.87 05-18-2022 7,500 1 189,557.25 7,500 1 190,122.00 05-19-2022 5,565 1 141,743.33 5,565 1 142,311.52 05-20-2022 7,251 1 188,050.33 8,250 1 214,648.50 05-23-2022 8,250 2 211,913.63 4,743 1 122,209.09 05-24-2022 1 1 25.34 6,747 1 177,079.06 05-25-2022 4,753 1 132,045.94 7,450 1 208,016.67 05-26-2022 6,650 1 191,140.95 7,850 1 226,556.50 05-27-2022 3,946 2 115,061.02 6,576 1 192,282.90 05-30-2022 3,423 1 101,487.84 4,693 1 140,094.97 05-31-2022 1,800 1 54,973.26 6,100 1 186,670.37 June 2022 06-01-2022 5,000 1 154,012.50 4,620 1 142,601.84 06-02-2022 8,500 1 257,010.25 8,375 1 253,617.61 06-03-2022 4,535 1 133,322.20 06-06-2022 2,170 1 61,674.87 5,300 1 151,336.20 06-07-2022 3,025 1 87,271.86 3,000 1 86,665.50 06-08-2022 2,500 1 71,750.00 5,000 1 144,625.00 06-09-2022 5,460 1 154,892.56 2,766 1 78,712.34 06-10-2022 4,000 1 110,506.40 1 1 27.94 06-13-2022 1,200 1 32,915.76 5,000 1 138,137.00 06-14-2022 6,770 1 181,822.57 4,134 1 111,605.18 06-15-2022 5,750 1 146,902.73 2,643 1 67,883.08 06-16-2022 7,509 1 186,259.99 4,600 1 114,120.02 06-17-2022 3,500 1 83,772.15 3,960 1 95,117.62 06-20-2022 5,175 1 121,486.75 2,227 1 52,329.16 06-21-2022 3,200 1 74,852.80 4,496 1 105,458.18 06-22-2022 4,629 1 107,521.02 3,670 1 85,927.55 06-23-2022 6,367 1 146,468.38 7,326 1 169,308.99 06-24-2022 5,704 1 130,151.59 6,000 1 136,914.60 06-27-2022 5,750 1 130,978.68 5,750 1 131,224.20 06-28-2022 3,395 1 78,263.58 4,645 1 107,666.92 06-29-2022 2,500 1 59,575.00 7,643 1 182,506.43 06-30-2022 3,750 1 89,432.63 2,553 1 61,387.91 FIRST-HALF 2022 332,383 79 8,837,865.45 293,649 71 7,764,673.60

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005400/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14