Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 30 June 2022: 38,734 Antin shares and €926,808.15
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2022: 79
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2022: 71
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2022: 332,383 shares for €8,837,865.45
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2022: 293,649 shares for €7,764,673.60
As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
March 2022
03-30-2022
3,260
2
91,776.98
3,260
2
91,928.09
03-31-2022
14,546
3
409,901.07
11,444
4
326,993.22
April 2022
04-01-2022
5,671
2
165,127.40
439
1
12,822.09
04-04-2022
612
2
17,727.45
8,855
4
258,039.13
04-05-2022
15,586
5
451,959.35
400
1
11,706.00
04-06-2022
7,104
1
204,566.78
5,804
1
168,146.52
04-07-2022
3,450
1
102,389.45
04-08-2022
8,500
1
251,129.10
4,296
1
124,452.54
04-11-2022
18,350
3
524,425.85
5,927
1
167,962.29
04-12-2022
6,026
1
170,338.15
6,026
1
170,853.97
04-13-2022
6,024
1
169,944.27
280
1
7,928.68
04-14-2022
6,535
1
179,039.40
7,700
1
211,904.77
04-19-2022
7,540
1
209,957.33
3,296
1
92,326.89
04-20-2022
7,400
2
201,976.34
5,900
1
161,228.71
04-21-2022
5,850
1
157,786.20
3,857
1
104,216.53
04-22-2022
2,801
1
75,126.74
2,910
1
78,573.49
04-25-2022
5,350
1
143,351.11
5,350
1
143,816.03
04-26-2022
1,250
1
33,300.00
1,750
1
47,058.03
04-27-2022
7,566
1
201,517.38
2,066
1
56,276.39
04-28-2022
4,713
1
120,354.94
1,750
1
45,026.98
04-29-2022
3,250
1
81,019.90
2,207
1
55,298.59
May 2022
05-02-2022
3,000
2
73,959.90
530
1
13,170.82
05-03-2022
1,500
1
37,429.95
4,976
1
124,527.88
05-04-2022
8,964
1
218,747.60
9,100
1
223,533.31
05-05-2022
3,250
1
79,194.38
1,481
1
36,350.26
05-06-2022
9,501
2
226,721.41
274
1
6,608.99
05-09-2022
2,500
1
58,050.25
5,000
1
117,520.50
05-10-2022
4,600
1
102,621.86
4,501
1
100,463.22
05-11-2022
3,000
1
65,726.70
691
1
15,211.88
05-12-2022
2,000
1
42,945.80
5,000
1
107,671.00
05-13-2022
3,440
1
75,027.43
5,200
1
113,589.32
05-16-2022
3,166
1
70,271.27
4,516
1
100,781.31
05-17-2022
6,230
1
149,131.87
05-18-2022
7,500
1
189,557.25
7,500
1
190,122.00
05-19-2022
5,565
1
141,743.33
5,565
1
142,311.52
05-20-2022
7,251
1
188,050.33
8,250
1
214,648.50
05-23-2022
8,250
2
211,913.63
4,743
1
122,209.09
05-24-2022
1
1
25.34
6,747
1
177,079.06
05-25-2022
4,753
1
132,045.94
7,450
1
208,016.67
05-26-2022
6,650
1
191,140.95
7,850
1
226,556.50
05-27-2022
3,946
2
115,061.02
6,576
1
192,282.90
05-30-2022
3,423
1
101,487.84
4,693
1
140,094.97
05-31-2022
1,800
1
54,973.26
6,100
1
186,670.37
June 2022
06-01-2022
5,000
1
154,012.50
4,620
1
142,601.84
06-02-2022
8,500
1
257,010.25
8,375
1
253,617.61
06-03-2022
4,535
1
133,322.20
06-06-2022
2,170
1
61,674.87
5,300
1
151,336.20
06-07-2022
3,025
1
87,271.86
3,000
1
86,665.50
06-08-2022
2,500
1
71,750.00
5,000
1
144,625.00
06-09-2022
5,460
1
154,892.56
2,766
1
78,712.34
06-10-2022
4,000
1
110,506.40
1
1
27.94
06-13-2022
1,200
1
32,915.76
5,000
1
138,137.00
06-14-2022
6,770
1
181,822.57
4,134
1
111,605.18
06-15-2022
5,750
1
146,902.73
2,643
1
67,883.08
06-16-2022
7,509
1
186,259.99
4,600
1
114,120.02
06-17-2022
3,500
1
83,772.15
3,960
1
95,117.62
06-20-2022
5,175
1
121,486.75
2,227
1
52,329.16
06-21-2022
3,200
1
74,852.80
4,496
1
105,458.18
06-22-2022
4,629
1
107,521.02
3,670
1
85,927.55
06-23-2022
6,367
1
146,468.38
7,326
1
169,308.99
06-24-2022
5,704
1
130,151.59
6,000
1
136,914.60
06-27-2022
5,750
1
130,978.68
5,750
1
131,224.20
06-28-2022
3,395
1
78,263.58
4,645
1
107,666.92
06-29-2022
2,500
1
59,575.00
7,643
1
182,506.43
06-30-2022
3,750
1
89,432.63
2,553
1
61,387.91
FIRST-HALF 2022
332,383
79
8,837,865.45
293,649
71
7,764,673.60
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
