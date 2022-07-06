Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -3

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 06-Jul-2022 / 18:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company annnounces that on 5 July 2022: i. Conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") toExecutive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out in the notificationsbelow.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4p 'B' Ordinary shares.

The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 4 July 2022, being GBP5.986 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5986 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares.

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2025 (as detailed in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. ii. Options were granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS") to ExecutiveDirectors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below. The options are granted over 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares andthe option price is based on the closing price as at 4 July 2022, being GBP6.00. The options will vest on their thirdanniversary of grant, provided the participant is still an employee and subject to the achievement of certainperformance criteria, and thereafter options will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 207 managed businesses, with 1,030 boutique bedrooms, and 178 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 16 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties (with an eighth due to open imminently). In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner b) Nature of the transaction P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume 'A' Share 'B' Ord Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Ord Price Shares Price Shares LTIP 87,754 GBP5.986 219,386 GBP0.5986

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification Finance Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 48,513 GBP5.986 121,282 GBP0.5986 ESOS 5,000 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification Retail Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 35,081 GBP5.986 87,704 GBP0.5986 ESOS 834 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' ordinary Shares- unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction 2020 Price Volume 'A' Share 'B' Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Ord Price Ord Price Shares Shares LTIP 15,836 GBP5.986 39,592 GBP0.5986

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 17,039 GBP5.986 42,599 GBP0.5986 ESOS 4,167 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jane Jones 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction 2020 Price Volume 'A' Share 'B' Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Ord Price Ord Price Shares Shares LTIP 13,150 GBP5.986 32,876 GBP0.5986

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

