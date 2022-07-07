DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA under the UK Prospectus Regulation

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA under the UK Prospectus Regulation 07-Jul-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Release of:

- the annual report

- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation

Dublin, July 07, 2022

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

- On July 05 2022, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022-

- On July 06 2022, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on 12 may 2022. The first Supplemental has been approved on 06 July 2022.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: ACS TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 173101 EQS News ID: 1392441 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

