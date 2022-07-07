DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Release of:

- the annual report

- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Dublin, July 07, 2022

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

- On July 05 2022, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022-

- On July 06 2022, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 17 may 2022. The first Supplemental has been approved on 06 July 2022.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base UE Prospectus_July 2022

