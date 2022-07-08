(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 May 2022 30 June 2022 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 82 037 698 82 012 366 Effective voting rights 81 795 753 81 724 600

(1) Shares with a par value of 1€

(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

