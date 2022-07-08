DJ Charwood Energy: Success of Charwood Energy's Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® Paris

Press release

Saint-Nolff, 8 July 2022

Success of Charwood Energy's Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® Paris ? Capital increase for an amount of EUR12.4 million ? Offering price set at EUR11.38 per share ? Market capitalisation of approximately EUR59.2 million (after transaction) ? Start of trading on Euronext Growth® Paris on 13 July 2022

Charwood Energy, (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), specialised in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces the success of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Euronext Growth® Paris market.

"We are very pleased to announce the success of our IPO in an adverse market environment, and warmly thank all our new institutional and retail shareholders, as well as Eiffel Gaz Vert for the trust they have shown in us," said Adrien Haller, founder and CEO of Charwood Energy. "With these new financial resources, we are now ready to accelerate our roadmap, actively develop our biomass renewable energy production plants in France and internationally, and thus help tackling the current challenges of energy transition and autonomy. Our ambitions are strong, and our market very buoyant, two key points that should lead us to exceed EUR100 million in revenue by 2027. We are excited about starting this new phase alongside our new shareholders and together building the Company's stock market history." »

The Board of Directors of Charwood Energy, meeting today, set the Offering Price at EUR11.38 per share, which is at the lower end of the indicative Offering price range.

The total gross proceeds from the issuance amounts to approximately EUR12.4 million for the Company (of which EUR8.46 million through the offsetting of debt).

As such, 1,088,407 new shares were issued, of which 88.7% in respect of the global placement (through orders from institutional investors, representing a demand of approximately EUR11.0 million) and 11.3% for the open-price offer (through 1,418 private individual investors, representing a demand of approximately EUR1.4 million).

At the end of this transaction, Charwood Energy's capital consists of 5,198,407 ordinary shares, representing a market capitalisation of approximately EUR59.2 million, based on the unit price set at EUR11.38 per share. In accordance with the indicative timetable of the transaction, settlement-delivery of the new shares is scheduled for 12 July 2022 and trading of Charwood Energy shares on the Euronext Growth® Paris market will begin on 13 July 2022 under the ISIN code: FR001400AJ60 and ticker: ALCWE.

MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OFFER

-- CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES

-- Name: Charwood Energy

-- Ticker: ALCWE

-- ISIN: FR001400AJ60

-- Listing market: Euronext Growth® Paris

-- ICB classification: 60102020 Renewable Energy Equipment

-- LEI: 969500SXZ02H39IRH345

-- OFFERING PRICE

The Open-Price Offer and the Global Placement is set at EUR11.38 per share.

-- SIZE OF AND ALLOTMENT OF THE OFFER

The Offer is constituted by the issuance of 1,088,407 new shares (of which 743,664 by offsetting of debt) for total gross proceeds of approximately EUR12.4 million (of which EUR8.46 million subscribed by offsetting of convertible debt held by Eiffel Gaz Vert SLP and initially subscribed for EUR6.79 million at issuance and approximately EUR3.9 million in cash).

The new shares will be allocated as follows:

-- 965,643 new shares, allocated as part of the Global Placement, for institutional investors, i.e. around88.7% of the total number of shares issued;

-- 122,764 new shares, allocated as part of the Open-Price Offer for private individual investors, i.e.11.3% of the total number of shares issued, showing a service rate for A1 orders (from 1 share to 250 sharesincluded) and A2 orders (over 250 shares) of 100%.

It is noted that the extension clause and over-allotment option will not be exercised.

-- BREAKDOWN OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Shareholders Number of shares % of share capital Number of voting rights % voting rights Adrien Haller 2,400,000 46.17% 4,800,000 51.57% Julie Bouvier 600,000 11.54% 1,200,000 12.89% together subtotal 3,000,000 57.71% 6,000,000 64.46% Johes SAS 852,755 16.40% 1,674,755 17.99% 1M86 204,000 3.92% 408,000 4.38% Franck Mainard 84,000 1.62% 168,000 1.80% Eiffel Gaz Vert 743,664 14.31% 743,664 7.99% Public 313,988 6.04% 313,988 3.37% TOTAL 5,198,407 100.00% 9,308,407 100.00%

-- USE OF THE FUNDS RAISED

The proceeds of funds raised under the offering will be allocated as follows:

-- approximately 70% to finance the capital contribution to the project companies (SPVs) intended to carrythe pyrogasification units;

-- approximately 20% to strengthen the Group's investment capacity as part of the financing of externalgrowth transactions aimed at incorporating additional technical skills;

-- approximately 10% for the Group's general needs, notably the strengthening of its development,construction and operation/maintenance teams at biomass recovery units.

-- NEXT STEPS IN THE TRANSACTION

12 July 2022 Settlement-Delivery of the Open-Price Offer and the Global Placement 13 July 2022 Start of trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market

-- LOCK-UP AND HOLDING COMMITMENTS

-- Company's lock-up agreement: 180 calendar days.

-- Lock-up commitment:? The Company's historical shareholders have made a lock-up commitment for shares held prior to theOffering, of 360 calendar days for Adrien Haller and Julie Bouvier and 180 days for Johes SAS, 1M86 and FranckMainard; ? Eiffel Gaz Vert SLP has made a lock-up commitment of 360 calendar days for the shares to besubscribed as part of the Offering and paid up through the offsetting of debt.

Eligibility of securities

Charwood Energy complies with the eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity savings plans specified by the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Charwood Energy shares can therefore be fully integrated into PEA plans and PEA plans for SMEs and ISEs and benefit from the corresponding tax benefits.

The Company also confirms that it complies with the eligibility criteria for income tax reduction for investments in SMEs. In addition, Charwood Energy has been awarded the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance.

The Company is eligible for the provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code, which allows persons having sold securities contributed within three years of the contribution to benefit from the continuation of the tax deferral in the event of a subscription in cash.

A summary of the tax regime that may apply is described in the Transaction Memorandum (refer to section 4.1.9). The persons concerned are invited to consult their usual tax advisor about the taxation applicable to their particular case, in particular regarding the subscription, acquisition, holding and disposal of Charwood Energy shares.

Financial intermediaries and advisers

Global Coordinator Associate Lead Arranger and Bookrunner Listing Sponsor Associate Lead Arranger and Bookrunner Legal advice Statutory Auditor Financial Communication

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on 22 June 2022 under number 22-238, consisting of the Registration Document approved by the AMF on 15 June 2022 under number I. 22-026, the Transaction Memorandum and the Prospectus Summary (included in the Transaction Memorandum), is available free of charge and upon request from the Company, at the registered office of Charwood Energy (P.A. de Kerboulard, 1, rue Benjamin Franklin - 56250 Saint-Nolff) and on the websites of the AMF(https://www.amf-france.org) and Charwood Energy (https:// investir.charwood.energy). The Registration Document contains a detailed description of Charwood Energy, including its business activity, strategy and financial position, as well as corresponding risk factors.

Risk factors

Investors are encouraged to carefully read Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of the Registration Document and the Transaction Memorandum before making any investment decisions - in particular, those related to W&nergy associate covenants that govern relations between Charwood Energy and other associates of the subsidiary, as described in section 6.4.2, 3.3.1 and 3.3.2 of the Registration Document, under which Charwood Energy may be forced under a certain set of circumstances to sell its stake in the subsidiary dedicated to hold investments in owned pyrogasification units via SPVs. The occurrence of some or all of these risks may have an adverse impact on the company's business, results, financial position, development and outlook. Furthermore, other risks not yet identified or considered as immaterial by the Company at the date of approval of the Registration Document may also have an adverse impact. Investors are also encouraged to carefully read Chapter 3 "Risk factors associated with the Offering" of the Transaction Memorandum.

Information on Charwood Energy's IPO on Euronext Growth® Paris can be found at:

https://investir.charwood.energy

