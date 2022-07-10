The first week in July brought year to date lows and then a fine recovery. After all ATX TR closed 1,38 percent higher at 6102 points. News came from Andritz (3), Austrian Post (2), Flughafen Wien, Agrana, UBM, Warimpex, Uniqa, OMV and Rath. And look here at the last 16 of our 12th Stock Market Tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,38% to 6.102,85 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -22,24%. Up to now there were 65 days with a positive and 67 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 26,04% away, from the low 5,09%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,43%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,81%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 7,12% in front of RBI 6,21% and Verbund ...

