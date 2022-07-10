Uniqa: When preparing the closing for the first half of 2022, Uniqa Insurance Group AG (UNIQA) identified a potential need for impairment of Russian bonds in the amount of Euro 127 mn. The impairment concerns Russian government and corporate bonds with an aggregate acquisition cost of €156 million that are denominated in euros, US dollars and Russian roubles and are held by Uniqa in Group companies outside Russia. Notwithstanding this impairment, Uniqa expects to post earnings before taxes in the range of €145-165 million for the first half of 2022 based on otherwise good net investment income and solid performance in its core underwriting business (first half of 2021: Euro 216 mn). OMV: On June 3, 2022, while performing a legally required water pressure test in the ...

