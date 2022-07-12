Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) ("BnSellit", "BNSL" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has added an additional 964 rooms to its base during the first week of July 2022 bringing its total rooms to 5,586. New hotels subscribing to the BnSellit services include high-end boutique hotels in New York City, Toronto and the Niagara region of Ontario. In addition, transactional volume generated by hotel guests in the first week of July 2022 has surpassed total transactional volume for the entire month of June 2022.

"Our experience with BnSellit has been excellent. The BnSellit team has been a very efficient business partner. Their dedication and involvement in our business is highly commendable. Your next business venture is destined to succeed if you consider BnSellit services," said Soumaya Bekratou, Tryp New York City, Times Square South.

"We would like to take a moment and thank you for the awesome service BNSL have been providing to the hotel. We appreciate the prompt responses, consistent communication and support provided. In a such short period of time, we have been able to make necessary modifications to our hotel's needs and implement the virtual experiences program successfully. My team, my guests and I are pleased with the services," said Helen Guon - General Manager, Fairfield by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square.

"Our hotel guests love to use the BnSellit program because it can be quickly accessed on their phones and they carry the information with them. Our guests don't have to wait to ask for things to do in the immediate area, NY City, or for places to eat. The information is at their fingertips," said Jerry Duva, AGM, La Qunita By Wyndham Secaucus, New Jersey.

"We are starting to see guest interactions with our platform across all of our hotel partners with very positive results. As more and more hotels come online we expect guest interactions and transaction volume to continue to grow. In addition, the general positive feedback from guests using the BnSellit Technology at our partner Hotels should lead to higher subscription revenue retention beyond the free trial offer period," said Tony Comparelli, CEO BnSellit Technology Inc.

